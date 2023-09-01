In The End Zone - September 1

Hey there Tiger fans. I’m over here in the stands. Way up top in the nosebleed section. Grab some pine and let’s talk. Just a few words today, because there’s a lot going on. I’m sure you have better things to do too. Just one little story.
People talk a lot about commitment. When you join a team, when you are accepted as being part of a team you have become a part of something greater than just yourself. Now there is a force in play. It has to do with being dedicated and committed. The first story has to do with this. Stop me if I’ve told it before.
Several years ago a team had only just barely started their season when one of the student athletes, a senior, had a season ending injury. He would not be in any games at all that season. He could not compete. He could not practice. He was done. Only he wasn’t done. He knew one thing. He knew he was still part of the team.
The team was working hard. They wanted to make a run at the state playoffs. Every single practice I went to, there he was. He was on crutches. When the team ran from one end of the court to the other. He was there, going back and forth with them, on crutches. Because he knew he was still part of the team. When the team had a home game, he was there, on the bench cheering them on. Because he was still part of the team. When the team went to road games, he was there, on crutches, cheering them on. Because he was still part of the team.
The team went to State and made a run on the title. When the team was in the Pit, running drills before competing, he was running alongside, as best he could, on his crutches. He knew he was still part of the team. That is what teammates do. In fact, the team won it all. State Championship. When that team hoisted their banner in the Den, when that team got their championship rings, he was there, he got one too. Why? Because he had always been part of that team. That season, watching him, not even on the court, not scoring a single point or blocking a single shot, I learned what commitment and dedication truly are. I learned what it means to be on a team.
‘Nuff said? Darn Straight.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
