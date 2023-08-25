In The End Zone

Hey there Tiger fans, over here on the grass. Thought I’d stretch out before the game tonight. Let’s talk. I know what some of you are thinking. You’re wondering what happened last week when that other team came to town for opening day. Well look, here’s the thing, and I’m just reminding you what you already know.
We all knew it wasn’t going to happen overnight. We always knew it was going to take time.
Building a contending team takes a lot of things. First, it takes student athletes. Well, we have those. We could always use more, but we have a pretty strong group and it’s a group we can build around. Yep, they’re young. Heck, there’s more freshmen than seniors and more sophomores than juniors. That’s a challenge for sure, but also an opportunity. You know what? It almost always means it will take time to build them into a team contending for playoffs and eventually championships.
Something else it takes is coaching. Well, we have that too. We have a coaching staff that should be the envy of darn near any 3A school in New Mexico, or 4A or 5A for that matter. We have a new head coach who only recently was playing NCAA Division 1 football. That’s Head Coach Dennis Barnes. Plus, and this makes it even more exciting, he brought three of his colleagues along with him, ALL of whom are young and with plenty of D1 experience. Our Tigers have an incredible opportunity here.
We have the two most important pieces, plus we have more. We have a stadium to compete in and we have a weight room to strengthen in and we have even more than that.
What more do we have? I’ll tell you just two more things. In some ways they’re the most important. Across student athletes, heck, across the whole student body; across all our coaches, across all our schools and whole community we have two things no other team has. And here’s the most important thing, and they’re not just words…. We have Tiger Pride and we have Tiger Heart.
So, don’t get discouraged. I’ll tell you with absolute certainty that our Tiger football team is NOT discouraged. They’re on the road for the next couple games, so if you can’t get to those, be at the next home game. Because I’ll tell you what, on September 9, when the Tigers charge onto the field at Tiger Stadium, they’re going to be determined, they’re going to be ready and they’re going to compete with pride and with heart. Mark my words.
So anyway, Tiger fans, I guess we better wrap things up and get ready for action. You head on out. I’ll leave the lights on for you.
