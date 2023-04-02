From The Dugout

Hey there, Tiger sports fans. That’s me, laying down in the dugout. Exhausted maybe but in a good way. There is just so darn much going on when it’s spring season in Tiger Town. If the boys of summer and girls of the diamonds aren’t working it on the Diamonds at Tiger Fields, then it’s the Tiger masters of the links going at it at the T-or-C Municipal Golf Course or out at Sierra del Rio, where they will tee-off in a Tiger hosted tournament later this month. Of course, there are also the net-magicians of Tennis, working it on the courts, with local meets coming up. And then, maybe last but always near the top of my own list is the Tigers making tracks, that is the Track and Field Tigers running, leaping, throwing across a couple dozen different events. To top it all off, now we have added another, though they finished up last week. Of course, I mean the Tiger power-lifting team.
This is an awesome wealth of sports on offer here. It speaks volumes about one of my favorite subjects in all the world. Number one… and yes, always number one, our students, and our coaches, who put in tons of hours and are so important to those student athletes on their teams, in ways that go way beyond the sport in question.
But I’m going to focus on students just now. I hear, seems like all the time, that tired refrain…. “Kids today,” or so it goes. “Kids today, they don’t know what hard work is.” Or, “It’s not like when WE were kids,” and on and on. Usually spoken, in my humble opinion, by people who seem to have forgotten what it really IS like to be a kid. Well, listen up.
Our students fill the ranks of all these Tiger sports teams. They also are in nearly two dozen activity groups, clubs and academic groups. All that and they work to maintain a high level of academic achievement. In a word, they work very hard and very long hours, as their families are well aware.
I’ve mentioned to you, oh, once or twice about something I do before any basketball or volleyball game at home in the Den. I have a similar ritual for football and track and baseball and softball and other outdoor sports.
I tend to get places early. Maybe you’ve noticed. I walk the perimeter of the court and look at all the banners and pennants up there hanging from the rafters. Look at them sometime and think. Think about a couple things. Think about what an incredible pride and joy it was for those kids, those athletes to raise those banners after winning a championship. Think even more about the awesome amount of hard, very hard work and personal sacrifice it took to earn that right. For most regular folks off the street, they have no idea. You know who dies, in fact, know very well about hard, extremely hard work, long grueling hours and personal sacrifice to achieve such an intangible reward? Our students know, that’s who.
So, before you jump on the bandwagon of talking about all the so-called “negatives” about “kids today” and how they don’t know what tough is, they don’t know what work is, and so on. Well, take a look at the rafters in the Den, and take a look at all the playing fields, courts, diamonds and tracks, see who is out there working, long after school. Take a look at classrooms and study areas, ranches, farms rodeo arenas and on and on, and see the kids who are there, putting in long hours, in addition to school, to excel at and be a part of something bigger than themselves. Take a good hard long look, and then come talk to me about the youth of today… but be ready to duck. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.