From The Dugout

From The Dugout

Hey there, Tiger sports fans. That’s me, laying down in the dugout. Exhausted maybe but in a good way. There is just so darn much going on when it’s spring season in Tiger Town. If the boys of summer and girls of the diamonds aren’t working it on the Diamonds at Tiger Fields, then it’s the Tiger masters of the links going at it at the T-or-C Municipal Golf Course or out at Sierra del Rio, where they will tee-off in a Tiger hosted tournament later this month. Of course, there are also the net-magicians of Tennis, working it on the courts, with local meets coming up. And then, maybe last but always near the top of my own list is the Tigers making tracks, that is the Track and Field Tigers running, leaping, throwing across a couple dozen different events. To top it all off, now we have added another, though they finished up last week. Of course, I mean the Tiger power-lifting team.

This is an awesome wealth of sports on offer here. It speaks volumes about one of my favorite subjects in all the world. Number one… and yes, always number one, our students, and our coaches, who put in tons of hours and are so important to those student athletes on their teams, in ways that go way beyond the sport in question.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.