From The Dugout

Hey there, Tiger fans. Over here in the dugout. Grab some bench and let’s chew over a couple things.
It was three years ago this week when the world stopped. It was the beginning of what I call “The Great Pause.” Three years ago, I was in my hotel room in Albuquerque, having just watched the Tiger basketball boys advance to the Final Four when I got the news that everything we thought we knew, had changed. Though in another way, nothing changed, not really.
Instead of a full stop it was more the opportunity for a reboot.
Here’s the thing. So much of our social discourse is conducted, not face to face, or through reasoned and thoughtful writing, but on social media. And over time, too much of what is there is more anti-social than social. A far too common response to those we disagree with is cruel ridicule at best, and a desire to completely nullify and destroy those espousing ideas, beliefs or opinions with which we disagree.
Throat chopping became vogue a while back. We should make sure our daughters knew how. Now, I will concede, I want my daughters to know how to defend themselves.
But, as to the throat-chopping thing. No, I never taught me daughters how to do that. Instead I taught them to be kind, to be compassionate, to seek out those in need and try to help. In a word, to live their beliefs through their actions and behavior.
Between the two lessons, my daughters have never found themselves in a situation where they were wishing I had taught them the throat chop. They have however, found countless instances where the lessons I did try to impart have made a difference, both in their lives and in the lives of those around them.
So, you might ask, why is this important and why am I rattling on about it? Fair question.
In an age when far too many of us adults find that ridicule, cruelty and the instant violent response to any perceived slight is the correct one, is it any wonder then, that our children mimic that example? Is it any question where some learn to bully with ever great vehemence and ever less regard for others?
Violence in the schools, be it verbal, emotional or physical is a learned behavior, and our children learn from the best… or the worst. They have learned from us. From the adults who matter the most to them.
So, my question, and my plea is this. Please think about the lessons we are teaching our children, especially when we don’t think they notice, or are listening or paying attention. Believe me. They are. All the time.
Okay, enough of that. Here’s something I wrote in that hotel room, the one I mentioned at the beginning of this piece. I wrote it three years ago, but I think it still applies.
“It's a time of uncertainty and likely will be as much as several weeks before we know and understand the full magnitude of what is developing. My hope is that it will be underwhelming. I do know however, that even if it has much deeper and broader consequences, we will prevail. In Sierra County, as in America, people pull together in times of crisis or darkness. People come together and help one another. All the other differences between us become insignificant beside the feeling that we are one community... County and Country.
Remember that there are others who will be in need that might not be able to "hoard" and buy in massive quantities. Take a little, leave a lot. Remember to take care of yourself and your family, but also to reach out to help others. Remember to look for others in need. We, as a people like to help others, that is not something that will change. Remember to look out for and check on the very old, the weak, the very young and those who are ill or shut in. Remember to come together as family and as community.
We ARE all One Team.. We Are Tigers.” ‘Nuff said? Darn Straight!
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
