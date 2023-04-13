Hey all you Tiger fans, over here in the dugout where we’re out of the sun. Let’s pull up some bench and talk a couple things over.
First things first, for a change. It’s uneven and it’s never as much as we want, and it’s a little ugly sometimes, but the resurgence of Tiger sports, now over the last several years, is still something that both impresses and delights me. The level of competitive excellence on our teams has been growing. Not all or every, but in general and across the board, we’re seeing the results of the work put in by Tiger athletes and Tiger coaches, all within the spotlight of all the fan support across Tiger Town.
Ok, hang on tight and let’s shift gears. When was the last season that Tiger baseball swept Socorro? Let me ask again. When was the last time Tiger baseball swept Socorro? I can’t remember either. Well, they did this season. Three games against the Warriors, two on the road and one just finished at home and it was Tigers in top in all three, 13-3, 5-3 and 14-2. The last one, heck, it ended early, after 4 and a half innings on the mercy rule. THAT was pretty sweet.
Whoops… here’s another gear shift. Continuing on the theme of the youth movement in Tiger Town, and it sort of goes with the resurgence we’ve been seeing in Tiger sports. There’s youth league football on the fields now. Okay, not really Tiger football, they aren’t any official Tiger team. But here’s the thing. Almost every one of those boys suiting up and hitting the gridiron for the. T-or-C Juniors will or wants to suit up come fall, and be out there in Tiger’s red, white and blue, on the middle school Tiger’s team. I don’t know about you, but that’s exciting.
Here’s another thing on the youth movement. I know I spend a LOT more time covering the high school teams, especially the varsity teams. Let me make this very clear. I dearly love those middle school teams. The seventh and eighth grade Tigers. They are dedicated. They are exciting. And I’ll tell you this, they are just flat out a lot of fun to be around.
I did get to a fair number of both middle school basketball games and volleyball matches, especially early in their seasons. Football was harder to hit but I got to a couple. Just from what little I saw, the future of Tiger sports, and I mean varsity level, looks pretty bright to me. The ones coming over this coming school year and next. It should be plenty exciting for a few years to come… and more. And I mean chalk up wins, break records, head to state and maybe even hoist some banners up into the rafters of The Den exciting. Yeah, there I said it. I think, and actually I expect, that before I hang up my pen and camera, that I will have the honor of covering at least a few more Tiger teams earn the privilege of raising a championship banner. In a word, or three, it’s an exciting time to be here in Tiger Town.
Okay, but as I think, and hope that you and they understand, there is a pecking order to things when there’s only so much I can do. Plus, each and every one of those awesome middle school Tigers will get plenty of props when they move up the ranks. Frankly, there’s some of them that I can’t wait for that to happen. They are just THAT good… and exciting and fun to watch compete.
Alright Tiger fans. That’s it for another week. Don’t forget to give ALL you can to support, cheer on and give some love to all of our Tigers, every team, every activity group, and every Tiger that is in neither. They all need us, just as much as we need them, so don’t be afraid to give ‘em what you can, and give it from where it matters most… from the heart.
‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
