From The Dugout

From The Dugout

Hey all you Tiger fans, over here in the dugout where we’re out of the sun. Let’s pull up some bench and talk a couple things over.

First things first, for a change. It’s uneven and it’s never as much as we want, and it’s a little ugly sometimes, but the resurgence of Tiger sports, now over the last several years, is still something that both impresses and delights me. The level of competitive excellence on our teams has been growing. Not all or every, but in general and across the board, we’re seeing the results of the work put in by Tiger athletes and Tiger coaches, all within the spotlight of all the fan support across Tiger Town.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.