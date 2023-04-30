From The Dugout

Over here, Tiger fans. Action on the diamonds is winding down, but this is still the place we can meet for a little while yet. So, heck we may as well there’s almost always something to talk over.
Springtime is always so jam packed here in Tiger Town. It’s filled with activities, games, matches and meets. And then there’s always more and more building up to Graduation Week. Plus of course Fiesta. Oh, and did I mention banquets? Well, there’s banquets galore. So far, I’ve been to two, and Basketball, Softball, Baseball, Track, Golf, Tennis and more are still in the works, not to mention FFA and the rest.
Still and all, pretty soon it’s going to get quieter here for a while. Oh, don’t worry, there’s still going to be plenty going on with the Tigers. So far, I know summer Football camp is set to go, as June unwinds, more on them plus their schedule next week. Volleyball has said they are working with our younger Tigers starting in June too, a weekly thing, and Tiger Basketball’s Camp of Champs is set to make a return as well. Both of those will be right there in the home of Tiger Volleyball and Basketball, in the Den.
There will be summer league basketball and volleyball. There will be skills camps and team outings and more. Pretty sure Soccer will be gearing up, big time, as will all the rest. Most sports run well into their off seasons and start work earlier all the time, those that aren’t just flat out year-round. Summer will be anything but slow and uneventful.
I’ll take a look at activity groups too, and report back here what I find out.
For now, though, lets enjoy the rest of this year as it winds down to summer. Graduation week is going to be epic, and as always, we get to celebrate some amazing Tigers who will be graduating. The only downside to that part is that a lot of us here in Tiger Town are going to miss seeing them all the time… and I am right at the top of THAT list.
So, let’s keep it to that for now. There will be a lot more to say next week. Just remember, ALL students are Tigers and we should be supporting and cheering for ALL Tigers. After all, they are our future. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight.
