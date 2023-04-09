From The Dugout

Hi there, Tiger sports fans. Get out of the wind. There’s a little shelter here in the dugout, grab some bench and we can talk. Just for a minute today, there’s just so much going on we won’t take up too much time.
For a couple years or more, I’ve commented here and there about how this Tiger team or that one, is such a young team. Maybe they always have been, and I haven’t noticed. I started picking up on it round about the beginning of the “Great Pause,” what, about two or three years ago now. Well, I’m here to tell you, is seems to be a real thing, at least here in Tiger Town. Don’t know about anywhere else, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we aren’t alone in this.
So here’s the thing. I took a look in detail at the rosters, just spring sports just now. Sorry power lifters, as I don’t have a complete roster for you, but I bet it’s much the same, after all, our State Championship Runner up is a freshman. Here’s what I found, and these numbers might not be 100 percent, but they will be pretty close. Across our spring sports, there are 11 seniors, 19 juniors, 23 sophomores and five freshmen. There are also 8 eighth graders, playing on high school teams. More on that in a minute.
I think it’s pretty remarkable. That’s 36 underclassmen, eighth graders included, and just 30 juniors and seniors. It seems like it should bode well for Tiger Sports going forward. I guess the trick will be keeping them involved.
Now, about the eighth graders. Here’s another thing. They are only counted here for the high school teams, where some are playing varsity sports, others JV. But, and it’s a big but, in Track and Field, there is a separate middle school team of Tigers, with nine more athletes on it.
Add to all of that, the other teams of other seasons. I’ll do some kind of a count here sometime soon, but one thing to consider. Over at T-or-C Middle School, there are some pretty amazing athletes, and a LOT of them. In the fall, there’s the middle school Tiger football team that had 25 or 30 on it, and many of those finishing up eighth grade are chomping at the bit to join their older Tiger brothers in the stadium under the Friday night lights. Same with volleyball, our middle school teams have 30 or more on them. Basketball too. The boys have around 30 and so too with the Tiger girls of the middle school.
These younger Tigers have some serious skills to go along with a deeply serious desire to compete at the high school level. Some of them already have their eyes fixed on the championship banners that hang in the Den. As well they should. Isn’t that the goal for any team? These young upcoming Tiger athletes, both already at the high school and those just waiting for the chance to come across the street to compete at the varsity level; they have that fire burning in them, the desire to win, and win some more. I think it’s exciting. Like a lot of you, I will do whatever I can to help them make that dream come true.
Anyway, let’s clear out and let the Tigers get to work. Until next time, let’s keep cheering for our kids, our Tigers. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
