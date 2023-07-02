Countdown To Friday Night Lights Graphic

Countdown To Friday Night Lights

Hey there Tiger fans of the gridiron. Seven weeks to kickoff. Grab some bench and have a seat. We’ve got some good things to talk about today, so let’s get started. First off, there’s a new face in town, there’s a new set of hands steering the ship of Tiger Football. I hope you’ll all join me in giving a warm Tiger Town welcome to Coach Dennis Barnes, we are all cheering for his success.

Coach Barnes has met with the coaching staff and our Athletic Director, various administrators and staff. To me, and I bet to him too, even more important, he met a good number of the core of the team, our Tiger football athletes while they were working out in the weight room. I had the chance to observe that meeting, and even had just a few quick seconds with him as well. We’ll be looking to sitting down with him in the very near future and talking Tigers. Might take a few days because as you can imagine, he is VERY busy. There’s just seven quick weeks before the Tigers kickoff the season against Tularosa, right here at home in Tiger Stadium, so Coach is going to be working pretty much non-stop. Still, I hope to grab a few minutes of his time.

