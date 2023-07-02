Countdown To Friday Night Lights

Hey there Tiger fans of the gridiron. Seven weeks to kickoff. Grab some bench and have a seat. We’ve got some good things to talk about today, so let’s get started. First off, there’s a new face in town, there’s a new set of hands steering the ship of Tiger Football. I hope you’ll all join me in giving a warm Tiger Town welcome to Coach Dennis Barnes, we are all cheering for his success.
Coach Barnes has met with the coaching staff and our Athletic Director, various administrators and staff. To me, and I bet to him too, even more important, he met a good number of the core of the team, our Tiger football athletes while they were working out in the weight room. I had the chance to observe that meeting, and even had just a few quick seconds with him as well. We’ll be looking to sitting down with him in the very near future and talking Tigers. Might take a few days because as you can imagine, he is VERY busy. There’s just seven quick weeks before the Tigers kickoff the season against Tularosa, right here at home in Tiger Stadium, so Coach is going to be working pretty much non-stop. Still, I hope to grab a few minutes of his time.
Here’s the thing, yes, it’s early days, and yes, there’s plenty of unknowns in the equation, but I’ll stick my neck out right here, right now I’m optimistic. Heck, I’m very excited to see how this develops. We needed a transfusion of hope and of vision to put together the process, to build a program that our Tigers can find success in. It won’t be quick, and it won’t be easy, and I doubt that it can happen overnight. Let’s make sure we’re cheering for Coach’s success, it is after all, our Tiger’s success.
Every time a coaching position is open, I have really only one fundamental requirement, one that takes priority over all others. It’s this. Find a Coach who is worthy of the team, of the athletes. They are, after all, our kids. They deserve the best.
Alright, here’s another thing I wanted to chew on a little. We have a fine facility in the Weight Room… side thought, it needs a name, doesn’t it? Anyway, back to the point. It is getting used more than ever before. I drop in there from time to time to check out on my favorite people.
The weight room is open pretty much Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and there are Tigers in there all the time making use of it. Not just football athletes, but across all sports there’s Tigers in there working it. From boys’ team, from girls teams, high school and middle school. And I’ll tell you what, I think those numbers are just going to grow and grow. It’s great to see.
Alright Tiger fans let’s drop it there get back to work. Remember, always be there to cheer on and support our Tigers, every Tiger on a sports team, every Tiger in an activity group and every Tiger that’s in neither. They’re all our kids. They’re our future. Also remember, “Many Students. Many Schools. One Team. We Are Tigers!” ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
