Countdown To Friday Night Lights

A great coach once told me that before the season begins, before training and practice and all the work begin, he asks his team this question. “What do you want out of this season? Do you want to just have fun, a good time, or do you want to win, do you want to be champions?”
Building a winning team is hard work. For athletes, shaping themselves into the best they can be is a LOT of hard work. It requires a level of commitment and a willingness to push one’s self to the limits, and beyond. It requires sacrifice.
I’ve talked about the banners that hang in the Den. The championship banners that hang from the rafters. It’s been part of my pregame ritual for years now. I walk the perimeter and look at them up there. As I walk, I think about the incredible joy it must have been for those teams to hoist them, and to see them there year after year, a reminder of what they accomplished. On the other side of that coin, I think about the vast, almost unendurable amount of hard work and sacrifice it took to earn the right to hoist them. Few who are not champions themselves can appreciate the level of dedication required.
Champions are not made on the court or field of competition. They are made in the gyms and weight rooms and practice fields. They are made out before dawn, running in every kind of weather and working out past the point of wanting to stop. Champions are made from all the hours and weeks of work before ever stepping out onto the court or the field. It’s putting in the work when all you want to do is to stop, to go to the lake, go grab a burger, go hang out with friends.
Championships don’t always happen to those who put in all that work. There’s no guarantee of that. Championships require all that work, by every athlete on the team. They also require high level coaching, parental support and backing for all that work, and they require luck. I will tell you one thing that I will vouch for though. Championships do NOT happen without all that work.
I quoted a three-time champion last week, and I’m going to quote him again here. He is not only one of the greatest men I have ever met but also called simply, “The Greatest.” Muhammad Ali said of training, “I hated every minute of training, but I said, don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.” Because once you’ve hoisted that banner in the Den, once you have that championship ring, that’s forever. From that moment onward, forever and always, you are a champion.
So, the question remains. What do you want out of this season, or out of life? Do you want to simply coast along and have fun, or do you want to be champions? Well, which is it?
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
