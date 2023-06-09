Countdown To Friday Night Lights

That’ right Tiger football fans, we’re counting down the days until the lights come on in Tiger Stadium and the team faces off against their first opponent on the field. Though the official schedule hasn’t been released yet, by my count in ten weeks, at 7:00 p.m. August 18, we’ll be kicking off another season of Tiger football. Don’t know about you, but I’m excited at that thought.

Now, our first opponent has been Tularosa for more years than I could count without stopping for coffee… except for that weird, football in March four game season during the “Great Pause.” So, figure we’ll start out taking on the Wildcats, and it’s our turn to host, so I’ll go out on a limb here and say it’s Tuli in Tiger Stadium, August 18. Let’s all make sure to turn out to cheer loudly for our side when they burst through that banner and explode out onto the field.

