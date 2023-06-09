Countdown To Friday Night Lights

That’ right Tiger football fans, we’re counting down the days until the lights come on in Tiger Stadium and the team faces off against their first opponent on the field. Though the official schedule hasn’t been released yet, by my count in ten weeks, at 7:00 p.m. August 18, we’ll be kicking off another season of Tiger football. Don’t know about you, but I’m excited at that thought.
Now, our first opponent has been Tularosa for more years than I could count without stopping for coffee… except for that weird, football in March four game season during the “Great Pause.” So, figure we’ll start out taking on the Wildcats, and it’s our turn to host, so I’ll go out on a limb here and say it’s Tuli in Tiger Stadium, August 18. Let’s all make sure to turn out to cheer loudly for our side when they burst through that banner and explode out onto the field.
There are Tigers training, working and preparing to be the best athletes they can be and help their team and teammates to be the best that they can be. There are 30 or 40 Tigers from across all sports in the weight room five days a week. That’s girls as well as boys, that’s high school athletes working right along with middle school Tigers. That right there is great to see.
What we’re lacking is a Head Coach for football and a Head Coach for the basketball Tiger girls. Apparently, there are a few candidates and I’m hopeful. I have my eye on one for the Tiger Girls, though I have to admit knowing nothing of who’s making a run at the top spot for football.
On a side note, I’ve seen a couple Tigers, ones I know and covered in their time on the teams, who might just possibly be joining the coaching staffs of a couple different teams. I am VERY excited about that prospect. The only thing I ask of any coach is they put the kids first and always work hard to be worthy of their team.
Now, while we’re counting down the days and weeks until Tigers are on the field in Tiger Stadium, indulge me for a New York minute.
There are very few in the public realm of celebrity that I admire. One was known as “The Greatest,” and that’s Muhammad Ali, three-time world heavyweight champion. He was also a truly great humanitarian, who traveled the world working with and for children among others, but it was children who were at the center of his heart.
I had the incredible fortune to meet him once, well after his days as heavyweight champion, but from what I saw that day, he was and ever shall be, a champion. He came into a small mom and pop pizza joint in my hometown. He lived an hour away and would come there to get pizza sometimes. The owners would respect his privacy and not announce he was coming, but he always made a point to talk with whoever was there.
That day, there were several small children there and he posed with them, juking and joking and talking with them as equals. With parent’s permission he posed with them sitting on his lap and they all loved the attention and respect he had he gave them. We shook hands and said a few words, he and I. I was in awe. He was humble and gentle and the kindness in his eyes shown brightly. I wrote of it here years ago, so I’ll leave it there. I’ll leave you also with one of that champion’s many quotes. You might find them sprinkled here again, from time to time.
“Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they’ve been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It’s an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It’s a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.” – Muhammad Ali. And this one… “Truly great people in history never wanted to be great for themselves. All they wanted was the chance to do good for others and be close to God.” – Muhammad Ali. ‘Nuff said? Yeah, I thought so too.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.