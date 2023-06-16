Countdown To Friday Night Lights

Countdown To Friday Night Lights

Hi there, Tiger fans. By my count there’s nine weeks left before kickoff into another season of Tiger football. Exciting news isn’t it? This year, our Tigers can charge out onto the field through a giant inflatable Tiger head. A HUGE Thank you to all who are contributing, and those who are about to. We still need plenty more to offset the cost, so please dig deep!

There’s plenty more to be excited about too. The team is working hard. There are Tigers in the weight room every day, and they are out on the field and taking on 7-on-7s, and more. These guys are determined to make some noise this coming season. They are hungry.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

