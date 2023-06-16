Countdown To Friday Night Lights

Hi there, Tiger fans. By my count there’s nine weeks left before kickoff into another season of Tiger football. Exciting news isn’t it? This year, our Tigers can charge out onto the field through a giant inflatable Tiger head. A HUGE Thank you to all who are contributing, and those who are about to. We still need plenty more to offset the cost, so please dig deep!
There’s plenty more to be excited about too. The team is working hard. There are Tigers in the weight room every day, and they are out on the field and taking on 7-on-7s, and more. These guys are determined to make some noise this coming season. They are hungry.
Here’s another thing that I’m excited about. It’s not just football in th weight room on a regular basis these summer months. There are athletes across the board in there sweating and working hard to get stronger and better. Basketball and volleyball both have athletes in there on a regular schedule, and I’m talking high school AND middle school, boys AND girls. So, if you’re a Tiger athlete and want to be stronger, better and more ready to compete and excel in the coming year of Tiger sports, get in touch with your coach, or just come in when you see other Tigers in there working and ask when you can work out.
Our Tiger athletes are working. They are committed and determined to keep pushing the boat out further, roaring with Tiger Pride. Now we just need someone at the helm of that boat for Tiger football, who are still lacking a head coach. So, let’s find qualified people with the certification to step up. And not just football either. In Basketball the Tiger girls still need a head coach. Across those and all sports, assistant coaches and others who can help are always needed and welcome. This is not just something to think about, it’s something to act on.
I’ve said before and I will say again, as long as there’s one last breath in my body. Our kids deserve our very best efforts. Heck, they deserve better than that, but let’s at least give them all we can. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.