Hey there, Tiger fans. Over here in the stands this time. Let’s talk over a couple things before all the fall sports start. Hey, by the way, did you see the fall schedules are out? That’s right, the countdown is official now. In just four weeks our Tigers will be kicking off to Tularosa in Tiger Stadium. August 18, 7:00 p.m. mark your calendars and plan to be there to fill our house with a mighty Tiger Roar.
Something else to make note of. On that opening day, we should have a giant inflatable Tiger head for the team to make use of. It should arrive in plenty of time, and we will be recruiting a couple of things. We need a small, quiet generator to use on opening night. We also need a few coaches, preferably ones NOT working with Tiger Football that night and a few strong eager students to help set up and take it down. It will only be up for 30 minutes or so, being taken down well before kickoff. After all, it will be in the end zone.
Aright, here’s the thing I really wanted us to talk about. Here’s a couple words ALL Tiger athletes should know and use. “Yes Coach.” Here’s two more, “right away coach.” Here are a couple more, “I don’t know Coach, but I will find out, Coach.” See what the common theme is here? Yeah, that’s right. They have a name, and if you are an athlete, that name is “Coach.”
I joke with people sometimes. I tell them that I know about 500 kid’s names and I know maybe seven adult’s names who aren’t named Coach. I’m only half joking. Actually, I know ALL the coach’s names. But, and here’s that big but. You will never, or almost never, hear me call then anything other than Coach. It’s about respect. And if this old sports reporter can give that respect, sure as heck every Tiger athlete should be doing the same thing.
What’s the big deal, some might ask? Well of course, there’s some truth to that. But here’s the thing. Elite teams, championship contenders are not just a collection of good athletes with some good coaches. It takes a LOT more than that. It’s about doing all the little things right and doing them right every time. Championships take a winning culture, and that’s one built on respect, respect of others, respect for the coaches and respect of self.
Coaches have earned that respect. They work incredible hours for very little pay. If they figured it out as a per hour thing… well, that would just be depressing, so most don’t. Coaches care about their athletes. Not just on the field or court of competition, but everywhere, 24/7. Coaches love their athletes, even when they are pushing them hard to excel. They do that because they care. Coaches know better than most, the meaning of self-sacrifice. So, here’s the other thing, let’s all of us in Tiger Town be sure to thank our coaches for what they do for our kids, and then let’s do what we can to support them. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
