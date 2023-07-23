Countdown To Friday Night

Countdown to Friday Night Lights

Hey there, Tiger fans. Over here in the stands this time. Let’s talk over a couple things before all the fall sports start. Hey, by the way, did you see the fall schedules are out? That’s right, the countdown is official now. In just four weeks our Tigers will be kicking off to Tularosa in Tiger Stadium. August 18, 7:00 p.m. mark your calendars and plan to be there to fill our house with a mighty Tiger Roar.

Something else to make note of. On that opening day, we should have a giant inflatable Tiger head for the team to make use of. It should arrive in plenty of time, and we will be recruiting a couple of things. We need a small, quiet generator to use on opening night. We also need a few coaches, preferably ones NOT working with Tiger Football that night and a few strong eager students to help set up and take it down. It will only be up for 30 minutes or so, being taken down well before kickoff. After all, it will be in the end zone.

