Countdown to Friday Night

Hello Tiger sports fans! Yes, that’s right, that was an exclamation point there. Thing is, I’m excited. Just two weeks and Tiger football kicks off their season right here in Tiger Stadium. I’m excited because I’ve been keeping an eye on the progress of these Tiger student athletes as I’m sure you have too. Well, let me tell you something right here. Our new look Tigers are going to be a lot of fun to watch. Talk about eye of the Tiger, the guys on this team have it.

They are working hard, in the weight room, on the field and in the classroom. They are absorbing a ton of new stuff and are rock solid about being as tight a team as we have seen in a long while. If you want to know what total effort is, just ask one of them. That is, ask them IF you can pin them down long enough to get an answer.

