Hello Tiger sports fans! Yes, that’s right, that was an exclamation point there. Thing is, I’m excited. Just two weeks and Tiger football kicks off their season right here in Tiger Stadium. I’m excited because I’ve been keeping an eye on the progress of these Tiger student athletes as I’m sure you have too. Well, let me tell you something right here. Our new look Tigers are going to be a lot of fun to watch. Talk about eye of the Tiger, the guys on this team have it.
They are working hard, in the weight room, on the field and in the classroom. They are absorbing a ton of new stuff and are rock solid about being as tight a team as we have seen in a long while. If you want to know what total effort is, just ask one of them. That is, ask them IF you can pin them down long enough to get an answer.
Alright, here’s something chew on. We here in Tiger Town have a wealth of Tiger sports to choose from. The nice thing is, usually we don’t have to choose, we can have it all. Looking at the schedules, there’s only a few times when there are two or even three Tiger teams competing at home on the same day. Four sports, football, volleyball, cross country and soccer are all competing this fall sports season. Two of them, football and volleyball have both high school teams as well as elite middle school teams. That’s right Tiger fans, what a lot to choose from and the countdown is getting close.
Look here, let me let you in on a little secret. Well, I guess it’s not really a secret. I just got word that our huge inflatable Tiger head has shipped. That’s right, it’s heading this way right now. As if you needed one more reason to be at Tiger Stadium for that opening football game, it should be making its debut there. After that, we’re hoping it is seen all over Tiger Town, at any outdoor event at any and all of our schools. I hear they’re looking for volunteers, good strong ones to help with setting it up at each game and event.
Now here’s the thing, something I want to mention that sometimes gets ignored. And it shouldn’t be. It was brought into focus this week when we heard that two different local businesses had donated mini fridges to the football program. This is something that is far from unique.
We are truly blessed in this community. Blessed that so many of our local businesses and individuals always are ready and willing to support our Tigers. The business community of Tiger Town always has been ready to step up whenever there is a need. You see it at scholarship night, during graduation week, an outpouring of love from them to the students. But you know what? You see it all year long, as time and time again, businesses, organizations and individuals see our kids and dig deep to support them. And THAT, Tiger fans, is truly inspiring.
So, here’s the last thing. My hat is off to those very many who do all they can to support our kids, support their teams, support their activity groups, to support our students, our kids. I’ve often said, the students, our kids inspire me every day. Well, they do. Every day. But, and yeah here’s that big but. You all inspire me too. All of you who dig deep, time after time, giving of your skills and giving of your time and out of your wallets to support our kids You step up, time after time. So, all of you out there, take a bow. You are true Tiger heroes. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight
