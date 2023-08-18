Countdown To Friday Night Lights

Take a look at the calendar, Tiger Fans. We’re here. Day zero. No more counting down, no more waiting. All that remains is to decide what Tiger gear you’re going to wear. All that remains is to make sure you get to Tiger Stadium in time to get your seat. All that remains is for the Tigers defend their house.
This Tiger team of student athletes is as ready as any Tiger football team I’ve ever seen. They put away 5A Gadsden last week at a pre-season scrimmage, scoring what, six touchdowns on them. They still hit the weight room, before school and the field after. They’ve been learning a new-look offense and a steel wall Tiger defense. They are bonding together, a fierce band of Tiger brothers. These Tigers are ready.
Get there before kick-off because there’s going to be a surprise or two. One of those is that we’ve got us a huge, inflatable Tiger Head for our team to run through. Still working out how to use that in conjunction with the Tiger Cheer team and the traditional banner the team bursts through, but I’m sure it will get worked out.
Oh, and by the way, get something from the concession stand and support that. Oh, one more thing, please cheer along with the Tiger cheer team when they are down there, on the sidelines supporting our football team.
Let’s keep this short today. We’ll meet up next week to talk things over in the end zone. For now, the time for talking is over. Now it’s time to let action speak for us. Like I said, this team of Tigers is ready. When the whistle blows, they will be in the stadium, ready to compete for Tiger Pride. The question is, where will YOU be? ‘Nuff said? Darn Straight!
