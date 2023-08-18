Countdown To Friday Night

Countdown To Friday Night Lights

Take a look at the calendar, Tiger Fans. We’re here. Day zero. No more counting down, no more waiting. All that remains is to decide what Tiger gear you’re going to wear. All that remains is to make sure you get to Tiger Stadium in time to get your seat. All that remains is for the Tigers defend their house.

This Tiger team of student athletes is as ready as any Tiger football team I’ve ever seen. They put away 5A Gadsden last week at a pre-season scrimmage, scoring what, six touchdowns on them. They still hit the weight room, before school and the field after. They’ve been learning a new-look offense and a steel wall Tiger defense. They are bonding together, a fierce band of Tiger brothers. These Tigers are ready.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.