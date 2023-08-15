Countdown to Friday Night Lights

It’s getting closer, Tiger Fans. Just a week left before the ref’s whistle blows in Tiger Stadium. After that, hang onto your hats because it is going to be one busy fall season for Tiger Sports. Four sports, six teams. There might be the odd day here and there where there isn’t a Tiger team competing. After a long hot summer, this is what we’ve all been waiting for.
But so you know who hasn’t been waiting? I’ll tell you. It’s our Tigers. All our student athletes, that’s who. They haven’t been waiting, they’ve been preparing. It might be our football Tigers who have set the tone, but they are a long way from being alone. Tigers from across every sport, every team, high school and middle school and even some younger ones have spent the summer working to be better. Better than they were last year.
We’ve seen Tigers, boys, girls, high school, middle school, all in the weight room. We’ve seen them in open gyms, at the tennis courts and golf courses. We’ve seen Tigers working it in the parks and running solo at dawn on the streets and roads. There have been Tigers working. Well, next Friday it all begins for us to be able to watch Tiger sports, but for so many of our Tiger athletes, it never started because it never stopped after the end of last season. They just keep on working. And lots of them were working paying jobs too. All over Tiger Town. Anyone who says kids today are lazy… Well, what do they know?
Across the fields and gyms and elsewhere I’m seeing new faces in coaching. And that, Tiger fans, is exciting too. Not just in varsity football either, though there we are seeing some exciting new faces, which I’ve talked about before and you can bet I will be talking a lot more about as we go.
Here’s the thing, there are plenty of new coaches mixed right in with the familiar faces. Plus, there are others, many with coaching certification, who are volunteering their time and experience to work with the “official” coaching staffs on teams. Extra hands and more knowledge, that’s rarely ever a bad thing. It shows the level of commitment and the dedication to our kids that we are seeing on the rise all across Tiger Town. I for one and impressed with the support shown our kids. So, take a bow, all of you who give of your time and experience to our Tigers, in sports, in their activity groups and simply working with them one on one.
Well, let’s cut it short for now. We’ll have more to talk about next week, and there ought to be a couple of surprises I can share with you by then. Alright, Tiger fans, remember to keep cheering for our kids. Every one of them, on teams or not, in activity groups or not, and sometimes it’s the ones who are all alone who need us the most. They are OUR Tigers, every last one of them… they are OUR kids.
And remember our new battle cry. “All In. We Win!” ‘Nuff said? Darn straight.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.