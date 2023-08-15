Countdown To Friday Night

Countdown to Friday Night Lights

It’s getting closer, Tiger Fans. Just a week left before the ref’s whistle blows in Tiger Stadium. After that, hang onto your hats because it is going to be one busy fall season for Tiger Sports. Four sports, six teams. There might be the odd day here and there where there isn’t a Tiger team competing. After a long hot summer, this is what we’ve all been waiting for.

But so you know who hasn’t been waiting? I’ll tell you. It’s our Tigers. All our student athletes, that’s who. They haven’t been waiting, they’ve been preparing. It might be our football Tigers who have set the tone, but they are a long way from being alone. Tigers from across every sport, every team, high school and middle school and even some younger ones have spent the summer working to be better. Better than they were last year.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.