Countdown To Friday Night

Countdown to Friday Night Lights

Look at the calendar, Tiger Fans. That’s right, just three weeks until Tiger Football kicks off, right here in Tiger Stadium, taking on the Tularosa Wildcats. With a new head coach at the helm and a New Look Tiger Team, the excitement is building. I for one can’t wait to see how the team develops over the course of a season.

Building a new team and a new team culture doesn’t happen overnight. Takes time and takes commitment. It takes commitment from the athletes and the coaches. It also takes commitment from the community. Let’s make sure we pack Tiger Stadium on August 18, when the Tigers take to the field. Show them we appreciate the work they’ve been putting in. Then hang onto your seat and get ready for some fast-paced gridiron action.

