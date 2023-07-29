Countdown to Friday Night Lights

Look at the calendar, Tiger Fans. That’s right, just three weeks until Tiger Football kicks off, right here in Tiger Stadium, taking on the Tularosa Wildcats. With a new head coach at the helm and a New Look Tiger Team, the excitement is building. I for one can’t wait to see how the team develops over the course of a season.
Building a new team and a new team culture doesn’t happen overnight. Takes time and takes commitment. It takes commitment from the athletes and the coaches. It also takes commitment from the community. Let’s make sure we pack Tiger Stadium on August 18, when the Tigers take to the field. Show them we appreciate the work they’ve been putting in. Then hang onto your seat and get ready for some fast-paced gridiron action.
A culture of built on discipline, effort, toughness and honor is a pretty good foundation. Setting team expectations, taking individual responsibility over making excuses, self-discipline and team discipline, always striving to be better and always learning. This is the path being set by the coaches building that culture.
Here’s the thing. The last few years we’ve seen some real advances in Tiger Sports. One by one, teams are building not just a team for a season, but a program meant to endure. There’s a youth movement in Tiger coaching, and this is one very old sports reporter who is totally supporting that.
We’ve seen new Tiger teams emerge over these last few years, soccer, cross country, tennis and power lifting. We’ve seen our track team send good contingents to state each year. The same for golf. As for the “big three,” Basketball has hung two banners in the Den for State Championships, Volleyball has gone to State three years in a row, and to the final four two of those years. Now Football is given an opportunity that few other teams of our size in the state have ever had. Division I level training and coaching. I can almost hear the cheering all over Tiger Town.
Winning championships and building a winning culture isn’t something we get for nothing. It involves work and a lot of it. It involves sacrifice and a lot of that. But the payoff is huge. It will have a positive impact on everything our kids do, now and through their lives.
I’ll leave you with this. It’s something I’ve mentioned before. I like to walk around the Den, looking up at the banners hanging from the rafters. Championship banners. I think two things. First, I think about the incredible feeling it must have been for those teams to raise the banners. The second thing I think is the almost unimaginable amount of hard work and sacrifice it took to earn that right.
So, here’s one last thing. You hang that banner, you earn that right, that championship ring and you’re a champion for life. No one can ever take that away from you. So, the question is this. Are you ready to do what it takes to be a champion?
So, let’s all support our Tiger athletes, our Tiger coaches and our Tiger teams. Heck, why stop there? Let’s support ALL our kids, all our students, because you know what? Each and every one of them is a Tiger, and for that matter, so are YOU. Tiger Pride! ‘Nuff said? Darn straight.
