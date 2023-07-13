Countdown to Friday Night Lights

Countdown to Friday Night

Hi there, fellow Tiger fans, pull up a piece of bench and let’s talk, shall we? It’s been pretty exciting here in Tiger Town, seeing the changes, especially with Tiger football, but also in basketball, with the Tiger girls. I’ll start there with just this. New Head Coach. Named late last week was Maria Chavez to take the top spot. Head Coach Chavez is more than ready. She was assistant the last couple of years and stepped in and stepped up. She stepped in during a few games late last season when in the absence of the head coach, she guided the varsity successfully through those games. She stepped up after graduation to fill in and make sure the summer conditioning, open gym and road work continued without pause. She has been working every day with the athletes all summer long. But, as she said when officially taking the head coach position, “Now the real work starts.” All our best wishes are with you, Coach Chavez. We will be cheering your team and yourself as you push to excellence.

Now the Tiger football boys, THEY are working and working hard. These Tigers are hitting the weight room at 5:00 a.m. Yes, you heard that right, five in the morning. That’s what you call buy, Tiger athletes buying in to the process.

