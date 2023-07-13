Countdown to Friday Night Lights

Hi there, fellow Tiger fans, pull up a piece of bench and let’s talk, shall we? It’s been pretty exciting here in Tiger Town, seeing the changes, especially with Tiger football, but also in basketball, with the Tiger girls. I’ll start there with just this. New Head Coach. Named late last week was Maria Chavez to take the top spot. Head Coach Chavez is more than ready. She was assistant the last couple of years and stepped in and stepped up. She stepped in during a few games late last season when in the absence of the head coach, she guided the varsity successfully through those games. She stepped up after graduation to fill in and make sure the summer conditioning, open gym and road work continued without pause. She has been working every day with the athletes all summer long. But, as she said when officially taking the head coach position, “Now the real work starts.” All our best wishes are with you, Coach Chavez. We will be cheering your team and yourself as you push to excellence.
Now the Tiger football boys, THEY are working and working hard. These Tigers are hitting the weight room at 5:00 a.m. Yes, you heard that right, five in the morning. That’s what you call buy, Tiger athletes buying in to the process.
There they are, a solid core of 12 or 14, hitting the weights under the direction of Head Coach Dennis Barnes and his coaching staff. They are out in the field at Tiger Stadium too, putting in the work there, later in the day. They are united in their focus, athletes and coaches, to become the team they know they CAN be.
I haven’t had the chance to sit down with our Head Coach yet, as you can imagine, he’s just a little bit busy just now. But everything I’m seeing and hearing, just shouts out Tiger Success! Yeah, I’m already feeling pretty good.
I for one am as excited about the coming season as I am optimistic. I don’t expect it to happen all at once, development of a solid, sustainable, bottom to top football PROGRAM takes time. That’s what Coach Barnes is all about, and he has a plan.
Here’s the thing. Yes, it will take time, but I’m willing to make a prediction, and you know I hate making predictions. It’s this. By homecoming, people around Tiger Town are going to be talking about this team, and they’re going to be talking good stuff about it. Watch this space.
So, what remains to be seen is who are the leaders on the team. There are a few I can think of, right off the bat, but here’s the other thing. Leaders are not appointed. Leaders emerge. Leaders on a team are the ones who put in more work. Leaders are the ones who do extra. They do the little things that when added up, make a big difference. They don’t do it because, “Hey, I’m the leader, I’m the captain.” No, they do those things because they need done.
One last thing. It’s a challenge to Tigers on ALL our teams. You young Tigers, new to the team or freshmen. One of your jobs is to seek out one of the older, more experienced Tigers and ask for help. Ask them to show you a move or a play or help you to work on some aspect of your game. And do it with respect.
You older ones, veteran Tigers, often but not always seniors. You know, those of you who have been around a while. Make sure every rookie, every new Tiger on the team has a veteran who will show them stuff. Make sure every teammate has a veteran who will Be Their Friend. Good teams have a collection of good athletes. Great teams are ones where every athlete is brother or sister, to every other athlete on the team. Remember, out on the field or court of competition, all you have are the ones around you wearing the same uniform. It’s the team and only the team. Tigers ALWAYS have each others backs. NO Tiger ever walks alone.
End of sermon. Just remember out there, all you folks in Tiger Town. Support all out Tigers, all our students. They are our future. They are OUR kids. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
