Picking up where we left off last, we’ll explore how education in America has changed so drastically in the last 100 years.
Given that teachers are professionals and experts in what happens in classrooms, it makes sense that parents, taxpayers, and other members of the public will want to hear what teachers have to say.
Traditionally throughout Western history, training the mind to be able to think, understand things, and acquire additional knowledge was at the core of education.
Education used to focus on understanding and gaining a better knowledge of God, along with the nature of good and evil, and the purpose in life. Institutions such as Harvard University, Princeton, and Yale were founded as Christian institutions.
The departure from traditional education started more than a century ago and was led by John Dewey, who was also a professor at Columbia University and is called the father of American ‘progressive’ education.
According to Dewey, who was influenced by Darwin’s theory of evolution, children should be weaned from the traditional tutelage of parents, religion and culture, and given free rein to adapt to their environments. Dewey was a pragmatist and moral relativist. He believed that there was no unchanging morality, and that people were free to act and behave as they saw fit.
In 1929, the rector of the Second State University of Moscow, Albert P. Pinkevich wrote favorably of Dewey, saying that his ideas were very close to those of “Marx and the Russian Communists.” Biographer Alan Ryan wrote that Dewey “supplied the intellectual weapons for a decently social democratic, non-totalitarian Marxism.”
Newman noted that Dewey advocated in his writings for a system that in reality would dumb down the population, but Dewey didn’t say it explicitly.
Dewey did assert that there is no need to teach kids how to read, write, and do the math. Instead, Dewey recommended that what kids “really need is to be properly socialized. They need to be just totally immersed in this collectivism, so that they will understand that they need to work for the good of the whole – the good of the collective – as opposed to their own individual benefit or the benefit of their family.”
Citing Adam Smith, a Scottish economist and philosopher, to argue that in “a free market system based on private property, the individual’s own pursuit of his rational self-interest ends up benefiting society more than if he was actually going out and consciously trying to observe and benefit society.”
He provided an example of a baker who makes cheaper, better tasting bread than his competitors in order to make money, thus benefitting his community.
As an example of Dewey’s approach, we can cite the state of Oregon where testing for proficiency requirements to graduate from high school have been discontinued. So, a student who is unable to read, write or do any math can get a high school diploma.
National Assessment of Educational Progress data shows that less than one-third of public school students are proficient in reading, writing, arithmetic, or any other core subject.
Mark Bauerlein, a professor at Emory University, wrote in his book that on the history exam of the 2001 National Assessment of Educational Progress, 57 percent of students scored “below basic” and only 1 percent achieved an “advanced” score.
John Taylor Gatto, a senior teacher and educational researcher in New York City, said in his book, “Pick up a fifth-grade math or rhetoric textbook from 1850 and you’ll see that the texts were pitched then on what would today be considered college level.”
Thomas Sowell, an American scholar and a senior fellow of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University observed: “It’s not merely that Johnny can’t read, or even that Johnny can’t think. Johnny just doesn’t know what ‘thinking’ is because thinking is so often confused with ‘feeling’ in many public schools.”
Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt, a former senior policy adviser to the U.S. Department of Education, wrote in 1999: “The reason Americans do not understand this war is because it has been fought in secret – in the schools of our nation, targeting our children who are captive in classrooms. The wagers of the war are using very sophisticated and effective tools.”
Instead of learning basic skills, children are taught in schools critical race theory. Children in kindergarten are taught that they may have been born in the wrong body, and that they can take pills or undergo a surgical procedure to reflect their true selves.
They are also being taught a distorted version of American history and world history. Educators don’t teach the children anything about the history of communism, the history of socialism, the history of collectivism, because if the children understood what has happened where these ideas have been implemented, they would recoil in horror when they saw them being implemented here.
Considering the unprecedented scale of attacks on parents trying to be involved in the public school system, concerned parents should consider removing their children from the public school, despite the hardship and sacrifices that such a move may imply.
We tell parents at this point: if you love your children, if you want them to be successful, well adjusted, sensible, well educated, clear thinking individuals, your only option is to remove them from the public school system. You just will not be able to get your children a decent education at a public school anymore.
(1) comment
Dewey was not acting alone. The Rockefellers had made a power grab to deliberately dumb down public education at the beginning of the 20th century in order to produce obedient workers as people were shifted from rural areas to cities where they could no longer profuce their own food nor enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The quality of life began to decline, and conveniently the healthcare system began to change as homeopathic physicians were eliminates by design and herbal medicine was ridiculed and virtually disappeared.. Processed foods enterered the market place along with more and more unnatural petoleum
based drugs and the sudden appearance of cancer.
The good news is the over reach of big pharma, with their genocidal agenda to push dangerous gene altering jabs has back fired and their domination over health care is coming to an end Natural medicine is returning along with people's common sense and the realization that we the masses do not have to becone cannon fodder for endless wars nor mindless idiots willing to do the bidding of the globalist elites. The schools have turned into a mockery of insane ideology following the tenets of leftist policy that had it's origins in the CCP, whose goals have been to undermine the Us for decades. This is the real war that is being fought
Shoving an agenda of sicko gender confused people who resemble circusfreaks of the last century is coming to an end as parents shout ,"Enough."
