Critical race theory, together with gender ideology and the manmade global warming hypothesis that’s now being taught to young children, all have the goal of dismantling the United States as a free society.
There is a global effort coming from the United Nations and from China to build a single world system, where individual liberty will be abolished.
This new system is described as a multi-polar world order as opposed to the current uni-polar world order where the United States is the undisputed sole superpower and the hegemonic force in world affairs today, Newman explained. To achieve this goal the United States must be undermined not just economically, but also intellectually and militarily.
This will allow other nations to be built up, other governments, especially the Communist Chinese government, to grow in prestige and influence in economic prowess for the purpose of really drastically reshaping the world order into this, what they call the multi-polar order, where Russia and China and the so-called BRICS [five countries] like Brazil and India will be kind of on an equal standing with the United States.
But America, at least the ideas and the essence of what America is, has stood as an obstacle to that agenda. So if you want to make this agenda possible, you’re going to have to undermine the principles that the United States was founded on.
According to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “Eight predictions for the world in 2030,” which are summarized in a video posted on Twitter, the United States will no longer be the leading superpower, but the world will be dominated by a handful of countries.
PROMOTION OF CRT IN U.S.
The Chinese regime has been heavily financing and promoting critical race theory through its state-run media, right here in the United States – raising big questions about why this is happening.
The China Global Television Network (CGTN), a Chinese state-run media, promotes critical race theory in the United States through its programs.
Promotion of critical race theory in America is just a continuation of the Marxist tactic that divides society up into opposing camps to create a conflict between them, and then use that conflict – that typically Marxists will instigate – as a vehicle to bring about a revolution; to bring about the discontent that will finally result in the overthrow of the old system.”
When Mao took over China, he divided people up into the red classes and the black classes. The black classes, of course, were the evil classes: the business owners, the Christians, the counter-revolutionaries, the landowners, etc. Whereas the red classes, those were the oppressed; the victims. Those were the workers, the landless peasants, and so on.”
The same tactic, dividing America up into oppressor and oppressed, is used to instigate revolution in the country, but to try to tell an American worker that he’s oppressed is less compelling.
It’s simply not plausible to tell an American worker who makes $60,000 a year, gets three weeks paid vacation, has a 2,500 square foot air-conditioned home, two nice cars, and four color TVs, that they’re being oppressed by their employer.
Therefore, race has been exploited to divide America and conquer the society.
America is almost unique in the world; it’s not really like a lot of other nations that have the same ethnicity, the same history, the same background. No, America was different. America was founded on ideas: the idea that God created everyone equally, the idea that God gave everyone rights, the idea that government exists for the purpose of protecting these rights. That is the foundational principle that America was founded on.
Liberty and the fruit that came from that, such as the incredible prosperity, the innovation, the living standards, or even the equality, the safety, and the reduction in human misery were unprecedented in human history.
So to overthrow that old order, you need some kind of very powerful, very seductive mechanism.
Now children in school are taught: “If your ancestors came from Europe, you’re automatically part of the oppressor class. If your ancestors came from, say, Africa, you’re automatically part of the oppressed class.
It should be pointed out that not only race is used to divide American society, but also gender. Those who are heterosexual, or identify with their birth gender, are also considered oppressors.
The only way such tactics are possible is to have an uneducated population. A well-educated people never would have fallen for these tricks.
Next week we’ll talk more extensively on how education in America has been ‘remade’.
