On behalf of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees, who meet on the second Wednesday of the month at Johnny B's Restaurant, I would appeal to every Social Security recipient to contact the governor, congress, and your state representatives to repeal the double taxation of your Social Security benefits.
Sincerely,
s/Marian Thornton
Williamsburg, NM
