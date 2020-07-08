Quick congrats to city manager and commission for obtaining $384,000 in grant money to fix pumping station problems. Leasing equipment to cover problem never good.
Anyway:
Had to put down my favorite dog of current three-dog crew today. He has a tumor growing in his chest between his spine and esophagus making it hard to swallow, and spinal pressure giving him back leg tremors. Wyatt was a great dog.
A wag his tail in a circle, what are we doing now, let’s do it, dog. A glass is always full of possibilities dog, overflowing even. He was with me when I found my house in town back in Nov. of 2011. He was a rescue dog I had two months when I hit the road in October that year to look at houses from Austin, TX through the hill country to San Antonio, West TX, Carlsbad, Roswell, Ruidoso, Alamogordo, Las Cruces and the Gila River Valley, all the way to Globe, AZ. Loved every house we looked at. Wyatt was dog #5. Loved chasing horses in Zuni.
Funny how time is measured: Bandit, dog #1 was a rescue in 1987. Lived 15 yrs., 3 mos. Long time for a Lab/Shepherd mix. Like Wyatt, everybody loved Bandit. Could do more tricks than all my other dogs combined. Super-smart, knew more than 100 words. Also knew what pizza, ride and out spelled out meant.
Dogs 2 and 3, Thor and Anthony were a rescue package deal to replace Bandit. Dogs usually have a primary master and Thor was my wife’s dog. A Pitbull mix, fierce and loyal. Most people are afraid of him except my sister and the nieces. He was a perfect example of the old adage, “it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.” Anthony went 115 lbs., could never understand why he couldn’t take Thor.
Anthony was my dog. A dog’s dog. Love me, feed me, play with me, take me for walkies. A gentle giant. Once at the plastic outside water bowl cause I don’t think we were feeding him enough when he was a young dog. A Black Lab, Great Dane mix, laid back, big dog, once fell asleep with his face in the kibble bowl.
Dog #4 Luke is a Jack Russell terrier mix, now 13-1/2 overlaps old crew and current big dogs. My wife wanted a lapdog although Luke is all about Luke. Terriorso Luke escaped two different coyote attacks in the Zuni and dog #6, Wrigley Addison, is afraid of Luke, even though Wrigley is 95 lbs.
Wrigley will be 5 in July. Born on the Zuni property in a litter from a dog dumped there that neighbors rescued. He is a miracle dog. A month after we named him Wrigley, Cubs made the 2015 playoffs and won the 2016 World Series. Whiney, skittish and sneaky smart, Wrigley is my wife’s dog.
He will probably be the last dog. My wife has some health issues, and I have a number of metal parts too, it gets harder each year to travel back to the Midwest every summer with dogs, but wouldn’t trade any of it. My apologies to cat owners, but it doesn’t seem like 33 years.
Vaya con Dios, Wyatt. Thanks for listening!
s/S.M. Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.