Two vicious pit bulls attacked me on Kopra at 7th Street, in my front yard, chased me into my home and attempted to push in the screen door, growling ferociously. As they passed by for a second attack they damaged my screen in the presence of police officers.
These dogs are dangerous. I am 6'3" 220 pounds, so if they are willing to attack me imagine what they would do to someone walking, or going to your mailbox.
Take precautions. Police and animal control are contacted.
s/Edwin Wilson
616 Kopra
T-or-C, NM
