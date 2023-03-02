A paragraph in the February 24, 2023 edition of this paper had a recap of Nate Stephens’ speech at the city council meeting that week. I understand that Nate mentioned me by name at that meeting. While all of us on this dead end 700 block of Wyona St. are against this development, I guess I have been the most outspoken.
I am not an enemy of Nate, nor am I an enemy of the city, but have been made to feel that they think of me that way because I am opposed to a bridge being built at the end of our street which would be the only means of access for all trips in and out of the development of twenty four 400 sq. ft. condominiums that Nate proposes to build within the city drainage plain. His land has no access to city streets or utilities.
I bought my home here in September 2018 while on a four-day vacation. I had a beautiful historic home in West Virginia, but was not happy with the culture there. When I saw this singlewide trailer with the wonderful view of Turtleback Mountain on a quiet dead-end street, and had talked to so many friendly and nice people, I decided to buy it after only one night’s deliberation. This is to be my full time “forever” home.
Nate mentioned his plans for the bridge and development in October 2021. I immediately voiced my concerns to the zoning authority who said a developer had the right to access his property and that the City Plan of 1929 shows Wyona St. going beyond where it is now. She and the city manager said that the city is all for Nate’s plan, and that the development and bridge would happen.
The City Plan of 1929, for those of you who have not seen it, shows Wyona St. going all the way up to Broadway. Next time you drive toward Williamsburg, before you get to the Veterans’ Home, look to your left from the bridge and notice the steep drop. No road could make it up that hill. The plan also shows Charles St. going up to Broadway. It also shows a street named James St. connecting the dead ends of Wyona and Charles.
Where this street was supposed to be, there is now instead the city drainage ditch that runs under Broadway, Austin, Marr and Van Patten streets. The drainage ditch has existed since at least 1996. The bridge would have to span this drainage ditch.
The city or state paid for and built the other street bridges across the ditch. Nate would pay for the bridge himself and has a plan that shows the bridge damming the entire ditch except for a 6 ft. diameter drainage pipe. All the other bridges have cement sides to the ditch and are 14 ft. wide. After being built the city would take over maintenance, and liability, for this bridge.
Would you like to live on a quiet street that not in your furthest imagination would be disrupted by traffic from 24 more homes (the vacant block across the street from us is also to be developed with eight single family homes) that likely two people per home will drive both in and out every trip they make, they and their guests and their deliveries, day and night, past you home? Would you be unreasonable if you did not want this?
Would you want a development that is likely to be bought only by investors who will rent and AirBnb the tiny homes, each of which would have their own hot spring tub from one of the six wells to be dug on the property? Or would you prefer to have neighbors who live here as part of the community? Would it make you an unreasonable person if you did not want this to happen?
And these homes are not in compliance with the city codes for zone R-3. To name just a few of the discrepancies, they are 400 sq. ft. single detached homes, which are to be purchased for $150,000 each. Only apartments, which are leased or rented, by the code can be a minimum of 400 sq. ft. Single family homes must be 700 sq. ft., or even if these while they are detached single family dwellings are considered multifamily homes, they would require minimum 450 sq. ft. area by code.
Each home must have one-and-a-half parking spots allotted, which would mean 36 spots for the 24 homes. The plans show only 27. There is not room on the 270 ft. frontage for more than thirty 9 ft. wide spots, and that would not count the necessary van spots and entrances to the homes! There is supposed to be 10 ft. minimum set back between separate buildings. There is only 6-8 ft. separation between these homes.
These are only a few of the code violations. Has a licensed state engineer approved this development and the bridge? Dirt has been dumped and spread about, but no compacting equipment has been seen on the property.
The streets by code are supposed to be minimum 36 ft. wide, the street being built in Nate’s plan, including on the bridge, is 32 ft. As it is now, the garbage truck must back out of our dead-end street. Nate’s plans do not show any turn around for emergency vehicles or for the garbage trucks. Will the garbage truck be required to back up all the way to Post St., including over the bridge?
Nate has built some homes on Wyona St. already. It is good that he is providing new homes for people who may not want to renovate the old. He has a dream to build the development of condo homes, and the city has bought into that dream, so much so that they are willing to overlook any and all code violations that plans for the dream may contain.
It is not Nate’s fault for having a dream, it is the city’s fault for not conforming the dream to reality, just as the City Plan of 1929 does not conform to the reality of the slope of the terrain and to the necessity of the drainage ditch.
s/Diane Gunning
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words)
