The candidates are out campaigning and trying to educate us on what the problems are in our state. We have to listen and do our homework to realize who is using professional writers and actors to do their commercials that distort the truth, and tell us what is fake for their personal gain. One issue is the modern voting machines. The first time I saw one like the one we use was in 2006 in Mobile, Alabama.
People that do maintenance should be able to see that there are a variety of components developed over the years to work together for a good result. You must understand that you use a pen and paper to start with. When the paper ballot is completed you feed it into the machine that scans the ballot. The scanner informs the brain that transfers the information to a calculator and a teletype-writer that prints all the information onto a tape. The totals are also printed on this tape.
The last step is checked to make sure the ballots and the tape are in agreement. The cord you see plugged into the wall supplies electricity to the voting machine so that the devices can operate inside the machine. Take a good look at the machine and you will see that it has no ports to plug any device into it, and no antennas sending messages to another machine.
The problem is old, middle aged, and our youth are failing to work together for the good of our state. The voting machine is a good example of how new and old technology works together for a good result.
We have to recognize anyone teaching false information, and does not agree with sound instructions is conceited and understands nothing. These people have unhealthy interests in controversies and arguments that result in envy, quarreling, malicious talk, evil suspicions, and constant friction between people with weak minds are robbing us of the truth, and think they can fool us so that they can plunge us into self ruin for financial gain.
We have to do our homework, and look at the real truth or pay the consequences.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.