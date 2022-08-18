The following comments and opinions are mine and not that of the other school board members:
I tell people in Sierra County that I often feel alone on the school board. Feeling alone has nothing to do with the other board members and how they vote. Feeling alone has to do with the lack of participation by the majority of the citizens in Sierra County.
There are regular community members that do attend board meetings for which I’m grateful each time I look out into the audience and see their beautiful faces. You elected me to represent you, but your participation shouldn’t stop there. I encourage you to attend school board meetings and let the board know what your thoughts are on matters happening in the Truth or Consequences Municipal School District during public comment.
Are you aware that the board is currently searching for a new superintendent? This is one of the most important decisions the board will make. The board hires and fires the superintendent, but he/she runs the school district.
Only a few people have told me what they want to see in a superintendent. Some people want the new superintendent to understand the workings of a small rural community, some care, and others don’t care if the applicant has experience, but most I’ve spoken to do want the new superintendent to reflect their values.
Well, what are your values? I know what my values are, but it would help me if you came to the next regular board meeting in September and during public comment (three minutes) tell us.
Regular meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office Board Room on Date Street – Zoom available. If you are participating via Zoom and want to be included in public comment, you must contact the District Office ahead of time and get on the list. I hope to see you then.
s/Julie Stroup
Board Member
T-or-C Municipal School District
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.