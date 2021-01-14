As a patriot and a person who holds the Constitution of the United States as a sacred document, I want to thank Representative Yvette Herrell for denouncing, on Twitter, the rioting and violence at our nation's Capitol on January 6, 2021. Yet she joined other Representatives and Senators in voting to challenge the electoral votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania, even though there is no credible evidence to support such a vote. Multiple State Courts, Federal Courts, (many of them with Trump appointed judges) and even former Attorney General Wm. Barr have found no basis for questioning any election results.
Representative Herrell puts her own future fundraising at risk, because major corporate donors have declared their decision to not fund those Representatives and Senators who chose to promote the baseless claims of voter fraud. They will receive no funds for the remainder of their terms in office. History will judge these politicians harshly. They have failed to live up to their constitutional oath and chose instead to pledge their allegiance to one man.
She has already stumbled in representing us. I encourage readers to call Herrell’s office in Washington D.C. (202-225-2365) and voice your displeasure with her failure to offer sound leadership and good judgment.
s/D. A. (Dimid) Hayes
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.