The music was awesome; nonetheless, I was very let down with the RBMF Turtleback Mountain Music Festival last weekend.
I booked most of the bands on the rock stage, which I enjoyed doing. We had some great “out-of-town” and local musicians who all played their hearts out to a handful of people. They still gave 100%, and that is to be commended.
Lack of attendance is a common problem in this town. Overpriced tickets and ineffective promotions seem to be the underlying problem in this event. The good people of Sierra County deserve a better opportunity to participate in this festival.
It's too bad Uplifting Spirits lost money. I feel bad for all the sponsors who put their faith and support into this enterprise. It is sad the charities are the victims of bad management of funds and bad attendance for whatever reasons.
It's not fair that some people bought a three-day pass for a two-day event. There were raffles that were never held, because Sunday was canceled. How does that work?
Other missed people had to miss out because they had to go to the hospital for heat exhaustion, because they could not afford the extra $100 for the VIP shade tents.
A big apology to the band that got canceled for driving on the grass/dirt. There are videos of everyone driving across the grass/dirt. Fair? I am sure the trucks that delivered the stage and tents drove across the grass/dirt. (One band was unfairly targeted because of it and not allowed to play.)
I feel all these problems could have been addressed and avoided with better communication.
It's all very frustrating for someone like me who wants to make Sierra County a musical mecca. I can only say I will double my efforts to bring good music to everyone here in an outdoor music format, like I did in Albuquerque before moving here.
Look for us in September when it cools down a little bit. A family fun show ‘Everybody Music Festival’. Free shade. Great music. Affordable pricing. Watch for more details forthcoming soon
With love,
s/Andy DeArment
300 S. Foch #2
‘T-or-C, NM
