–COMMENTARY–
It looks like the anti-freedom coalition is unraveling.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) last week declared a heightened terrorism threat due to supposed “false and misleading narratives,” misinformation, and “conspiracy theories.” It’s unknown where these threats originated from, or by whom. We’re just supposed to take the government’s word that this is true.
“The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis, dis and mal-information introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors,” the DHS bulletin went on to say.
The agency, of course, did not say what foreign or domestic actors are responsible for the alleged proliferation of so-called misinformation or disinformation.
In these days of extreme government overreach and tightening control, most citizens are beginning to see the hypocrisy of our politicians violating their own rules: a ‘rules for thee, not for me’ mentality. For example, look at the number of mostly democrat politicians across the country over the last few months, shown violating their own mask mandates.
“Mass casualty attacks and other acts of targeted violence conducted by lone offenders and small groups acting in furtherance of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances pose an ongoing threat to the nation,” the DHS continued, adding that some individuals are seeking to “sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions.”
This is complete nonsense, and everyone knows it. What it really means is that if, and likely when Americans finally stand up and say enough is enough, much like the Canadian truckers and their Freedom Convoy, the politicians on the left will begin targeting individuals they feel are not toeing the line. The line, of course, keeps shifting from day to day, but that makes no difference to them. It’s become a “do as I say, not as I do” situation.
The DHS bulletin is obviously in direct response to what’s happening in Canada; the timing is impeccable. Just this week, rather than acknowledge the Freedom Convoys’ grievances, or even meet with them, the prime minister, Justin Trudeau, doubled down on his game of chicken by invoking a hastily prepared Emergencies Act. This is actually a wartime measure, and something that’s not been done for more than 50 years. For the most part the Act gives Trudeau a reason to declare by fiat that Canada is a dictatorship under his rule. He’s directed his government to steal the truckers’ fuel, firewood, and now their money by freezing bank accounts. Only Trudeau and his minions get to say what is legal and what is not. This is how tyrants behave.
Meanwhile, the DHS bulletin goes on to allege that some individuals are calling for violence against critical infrastructure, faith-based institutions like churches or synagogues, colleges, government personnel or facilities, and other targets. Again, this is nonsense. Unless they’re referring to far-left radical groups like the violent BLM and Antifa mobs; most regular Americans don’t act like that.
As an example of key factors that allegedly contribute to the heightened threat environment, the DHS said there are misleading narratives surrounding COVID-19, and claimed that some individuals have used the mandates or vaccines to carry out attacks since 2020. This is evidenced by the fact the federal government and big tech are throwing Joe Rogan into that category, and they are doing their best by trying to censor him.
Well, we can’t have people espousing peaceful freedom of thought and speech, right?
Further, the agency said that “foreign terrorist organizations and domestic threat actors continue to amplify pre-existing false or misleading narratives online to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions.” It said violent extremists highlight “the continuing threat of violence based upon racial or religious motivations, as well as threats against faith-based organizations.”
The bulletin also made note of alleged recent threats to “black colleges and universities” across the United States. Again, no evidence of these threats is known, nor was any proof provided.
The theme continued: “Domestic violent extremists have also viewed attacks against U.S. critical infrastructure as a means to create chaos and advance ideological goals, and have recently aspired to disrupt U.S. electric- and communications-critical infrastructure, including by spreading false or misleading narratives about 5G cellular technology.” Oh, and you guessed it, no evidence has been provided. Again, we’re just supposed to just take their word it’s true.
Mark your calendars; the DHS said the threat alert would expire June 7.
