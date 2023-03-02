We've owned a house in the 700 block of Wyona Street in Truth or Consequences since 2009. We purchased this house because it’s on a dead-end street in a quiet part of town with no traffic.
We strongly object to the condominium development planned for the area across the drainage ditch at the west (dead) end of Wyona. Besides the horrific increase in traffic this will bring to our street (which is the only way in and out of the development), the lack of sufficient parking for the condominium dwellers means that they’ll park in front of our homes. In addition, access to and turnaround space for emergency and utility vehicles is a real concern.
Over the years, we’ve witnessed flooding in the footprint proposed for this condominium development. Erecting structures on this site seems to violate safe building laws and common sense.
We’re joining with our neighbors and other concerned citizens to demand a formal review of the final plans for this development. There was a preliminary plan submitted on May 10, 2022, but it has numerous code violations. Despite repeated requests from citizens, there has been no formal review or public hearings in which the final plans were presented.
Truth or Consequences is in an affordable housing crisis. These boutique condominiums do nothing to address that issue. Indeed, they contribute to the ongoing gentrification of our humble town and make it more difficult for people who've lived here for years to continue to do so.
s/Jerome and Lynn Gray
T-or-C, NM
