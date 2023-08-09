AGNS Construction is building 24 condos on six residential lots in the 800 block of Wyona St. These condos were originally presented to us as 400 square foot (the size of a two-car garage) houses that would solve the T-or-C housing shortage.
The size of these houses means only one or two people could live in them. There are six lots, and each has four houses. Thus the houses are 10 feet away from each other. These are touted as affordable condos, since they only cost $150,000 each. Each condo has its own plastic hot tub to receive the mineral water. The approved plans clearly show the discharge from these hot tubs going into the city sewer. As you can imagine, this is against our city law, which does not need more wastewater going through our sewers.
I can imagine these 24 condos are so close to each other that there will be no auditory privacy. I may be enjoying my hot mineral water bath and have privacy fence next to my three neighbors and I can clearly hear their music/conversations/groans… Plus my 23 other neighbors are pretty close to my tub.
There is an experiment where rats are allowed to become over-populated. They stop using their exercise wheels, start eating junk food, and become violent to each other. We (and rats) need space. The history of this project has been to ask the P & Z to break the rules.
s/Martin Mijal
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.