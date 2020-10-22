When I saw the false advertising, lies, and misinformation about Rebecca Dow, I had had enough. I can’t believe my friends in the Democrat Party have stooped so low.
Many of you know me as a lifelong Democrat who has been an outspoken critic of many Republican Party policies, ideas, and candidates. I disagree with much of what Republicans say or do on a national level and somewhat so on the state and county level here in New Mexico.
I have known Rebecca Dow for 12 years in my roles as an AmeriCorps Program Director, the Director of Development at Aldo Leopold Charter School, and as a resource development consultant. Although I disagree with some of Rebecca Dow’s political positions, I admire her work on behalf of under-resourced rural communities. In particular, the programs that support teens and early childhood education.
In any other world, Rebecca would be celebrated for her leadership and capability, helping the AppleTree Educational Center secure resources and implement early childhood development programming. My hunch is that if Karen Whitlock is sincere in her stated support for early childhood education programs, that she and Rebecca would be allies in their desire to increase funding and expand services.
I know firsthand Rebecca is a tireless advocate for children, youth, and families. I am disappointed that Karen Whitlock has to resort to lies and misinformation to sway voters. I thought my fellow Democrats would do better.
s/David Chandler
Silver City, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.