California Demon-rats think independent freedom for truckers should be criminalized! Did you know 70,000 ‘independent truck owner-operators will be taken off the roads of California later this week as a draconian new law, “AB-5” robs liberty! California is outlawing contract! These owner-operators pay their own taxes, buy their own health insurance and cover their own fuel costs.
Did you know the federal-mafia-government continues to pay farmers not to farm on some 22 million acres of farmlands? 2022 will be the fifth lowest area planted since 1919 since records began in 1919.
The voluntary Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) established in 1985, combined with fuel-food-supply chain disasters, the globalist-Ukraine-war, and weaponized-weather-warfare etc., are all combining to reduce global agriculture production in 2022, threatening shortages, starvation and mass death worldwide.
In 1985, before the CRP program took effect, 353 million acres were planted. And in 1987, it was down to 315 million acres planted! Hey America! Demand those 22 million acres be put into production! 16. U.S.C. section 3833(b)(1)(B)(i)(I)(cc) allows the Secretary of Agriculture to allow for farming on lands in the Conservation Reserve Program when there is a drought or another type of emergency!
“The Secretary… shall permit certain activities or commercial uses of established cover on land that is subject to a contract under the conservation reserve program if… the Secretary… includes contract modifications … without any reduction in the rental rate for … emergency haying, emergency grazing, or other emergency use of the forage in response to a localized or regional drought, flooding, wildfire, or other emergency, on all practices, outside the primary nesting season, when… the Secretary … determines that the program can assist in the response to a natural disaster event without permanent damage to the established cover…”
If there ever was a valid basis to arrest the three branches of government in California, AB-5 is it! If there ever was a valid basis to arrest Congress, Baphomet-Biden, and USDA would be not exercising the exception to the Conservation Reserve Program. Demand both! Arrests and exception!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
