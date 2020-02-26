In scouting around for ideas and opinions about T-or-C, I have found citizens to be interested in the following issues and these repeated amongst those I talked to:
•The police speeding through town on Main and Broadway. Even with lights and sirens, since one can get thru town in about two or three minutes, is it necessary to do this?
•Sight distances – where stop and yield signs are obscured by vegetation; can this be cleared so all signs are clearly visible when approaching corners?
•Speeders on Main and Broadway in general – can the police set up speed traps? Those I spoke to (and I have personally observed this) in the early mornings and late afternoons/evenings, cars “fly” through town without observing any speed limits. One radar sign at the far end of town is not enough.
•Speeders, especially along Main by the curve (even with the blinker yellow). One person described this as a “matchcar racetrack” around Passion Pie and El Cortez. (I personally almost lost a car door there one day!) Not to mention parking and then having to lay across your car door to avoid being mashed by oncoming traffic. Since visitors frequent this area but do not know the narrow margins between parked cars and the street, this needs to be addressed.
•Dogs left outside 24/7 that bark 24/7. Is there a noise ordinance in town?
•Might it be possible for the city to search out and help with initial financing for another health food store?
•And my own gripe: our mix-n-match of street signs – Fourth and Forth, 9’s used for g’s, signs so faded as to be invisible, plus street corners with no signs at all. In a tourist mecca, the more clarity we can create can only enhance our appearance and outsiders’ experiences.
•The amount of litter in yards, on fences, on all our streets.
Please contact your City Commissioner or candidates to make your feelings and concerns heard.
There is so much laudable in our town, and so much infrastructure needs improvement, these items may seem of small matter. But this is our home and we need to live as well as we can in it.
Thank you to everyone reading this!
s/Carol Borsello
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.