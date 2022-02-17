Minors experimenting with homosexuality should be discriminated against for their own good; especially with regard to trans-restroom, shower and locker room use, not to mention the sacrifice of a posterity and eternal salvation.
Since no one is born "gay" or the wrong gender, "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it." –Proverbs 22:6
Sincerely,
s/Michael W. Jarvis
Salt Lake City, Utah
