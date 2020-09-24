The first community meeting to discuss establishing a Veteran’s Outreach Center in T-or-C will take place Saturday, October 2nd, at 6 p.m. The location will be 808 Fir St. Please join us so your ideas, suggestions and support can be heard. Our veterans need and deserve a center where every veteran will be welcomed, accepted and respected. Whether it be help to cope with PTSD, adjustment to civilian life or transition from deployment, volunteers would be available. Peer support, from veterans who have faced challenges themselves is a powerful and necessary resource.
Other services could include preventative health screenings, twelve step meetings, help with housing, a food pantry, transportation to medical appointments.
The Veteran’s Outreach Center could also be a resource of social interaction; a place to find companionship and friends. It would be a place for veterans and their families to gather and enjoy barbecues, dances, casino nights, bingo, poker, dominoes. Physical stimulation of walking groups or the mental quiet of meditation and Tai Chi would be available.
T-or-C has over one hundred disabled veterans living at our VA Domiciliary. Volunteers from the Outreach Center would be an invaluable resource for them.
Many more veterans in our community need a place to once again feel the warmth and acceptance; of the closeness they felt in the military.
This is just the beginning. I experienced the healing of an outreach center in North Hampton, MA. I entered a broken veteran and emerged a whole human being. A healing can take place here in T-or-C with your support. You can make a Veteran’s Center a reality.
Once again, please come to the meeting at 808 Fir St. (the Olive Tree) on Saturday, October 2nd at 6 p.m. Social distancing will be observed, masks are required.
s/Mark Bartoloni
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.