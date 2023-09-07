This weekend I was thinking about how rare paying with a check has become. The thought was provoked after going to a few stores that absolutely would not take cash, and only dealt with card. A few of these same businesses (not local) offered to text or email a receipt, but they didn’t have a printer to give you a receipt. Interesting, I thought, but after having bought a receipt printer and trying to stay on top of the paper for it, I can appreciate the thought behind it.
In the newspaper/radio business we receive about 85 percent of our payments in checks. Subscriptions, payments for invoices from our customers, and even the stores that collect for the papers. We truly couldn’t afford to move to the “cashless” world, nor would I want to.
Lots of people do not realize every time you swipe/enter your card number there is a charge to the business. Then there is a charge, typically percentage based, on that transaction. Most merchant services charge either a monthly or daily “transaction” fee and then you have their terminal fees, security fees and so on. The businesses of using a card, is its own business and a money making one at that.
There are some businesses who pass these fees onto their customer, or give a cash discount as they have realized the cashless world is not a free world at all. It costs businesses more to take a card, and I blame it, in part, for the rising cost of everything.
So, there I was thinking about how much business we do with our checks, how many stamps are purchased, how much mail is generated from mailing our invoices out each month and our customers returning their papered check when there was no mail on Tuesday. Which meant no mail since Friday. Yikes!
Due to unforeseen circumstances, there was a shortage of postal carriers on Tuesday, after a holiday, which is a very busy day for them, and expectedly, us too. Made me ponder all that business we do via mail for a few minutes. Then it made me appreciate them even more when it all arrived on Wednesday, presented with a smile.
I was just talking to you about how we overlook what it takes to do someone’s job and there I sat on Tuesday, waiting for the mail, so we could make the deposits, pay the bills and get on with our day. I completely forgot what it’s like to be in someone else’s shoes, this time, as they delivered the mail. So thank you postal carriers, today and always! Thanks for your hard work, long days, personal sacrifices and being there to deliver the mail, whether it be the checks to pay the bills, or our beloved latest online purchase!
-0-
My quote is for the postal workers this week, “I work for the post office. That means I am expected to be perfect and reach unrealistic goals.” Unknown.
Have a great week friends and pull out those pumpkins. Its September! FL
