Crime in Albuquerque is a problem. My late mom, Myrna, grew up in Albuquerque and I recall visiting it as a child. The city was smaller then, but it was cleaner. There was a sense of pride that no longer seems to exist there.
When the governor issued her public health order last Friday and talked about the crime in Albuquerque there were a few red flags, but I had instantly asked myself (while shouting at the TV) “how do you expect to change things when you don’t address the crime problem?”
The story the Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary told of his family being at a soccer game where a group of teenagers got into a fight. One had a gun and another had a knife. One of those teens was shot, the other stabbed multiple times. This single story proves the fact it doesn’t matter the tool used, the intent is within someone. They can use a vehicle, a pressure cooker, heck an airplane, if someone has evil in their mind and heart they will find a method.
Albuquerque’s streets are filthy these days and the homeless issue isn’t truly addressed, as much as it is tolerated. Over the past year we’ve visited several cities that seem to be plagued with the same homelessness problem. Its not Albuquerque, its within our country - but if the leadership of a city and/or state doesn’t address it, it can grow roots and add to the crime issue.
Furthermore, companies are no longer stopping shoplifters and some are even firing employees who try to intervene. We stood at an Albuquerque hardware store one day as a lady pushed a cart out the door full of power tools and the two clerks looked at each other and asked if the other had cashed her out, both shook their heads as another employee walked up and said, there she goes. We stood in shock as the lady loaded up thousands of dollars of tools and they watched from the doors. (I promise I won’t be sitting idle if someone tries to steal from me, whether it be a $1 newspaper, or at the gun store.)
If people think they can get away with anything, they are going to try. Whether it be shoplifting or murder.
There will be some who says that if guns are banned completely, there wouldn’t be any crime. I ask you to pause, or goggle search Chicago. Guns are completely illegal there and it has the worst gun violence of any city in the nation.
I have to ask where the story is on the adults who supplied the four teenagers charged in the horrific death of the 5-year old little girl who was asleep in her Albuquerque home? The legislature just passed the bill to charge those who leave their guns in a manner where someone can obtain them. Teenagers are not legally able to possess a pistol. I guess the law didn’t mean anything to them. Laws usually don’t impact the criminals and it seems the leaders of our state and country should know that.
What I truly thought was more telling about the governor’s press conference was Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller wasn’t present. Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, absent. NM Attorney General Raul Torrez, absent. The people who would actually enforce the health order, and should have stood with her, wouldn’t even sit next to her, and they are from her own party. She did have a handful of people who she directly oversees sitting at her side and within three hours after that conference all but the State Police issued a statement saying they wouldn’t enforce the order, but she already knew that.
I’m grateful for the Federal Judge who halted the governor’s stupidity Wednesday and pray that by the time the follow-up hearing on October 3 takes place she has rescinded her own order. I suspect the order has more to do with setting the stage for the 30-day legislative session than truly doing anything to stop crime in Albuquerque and New Mexico.
The thing that truly breaks my heart is that every time something like this happens the number of first time gun buyers shoots through the roof. People are afraid of losing their rights, even when they haven’t previously exercised them and more people are afraid of a government who doesn’t want them to have guns, especially to protect themselves, than some (especially the leaders) realize.
I again, challenge the leaders to educate themselves. Go talk to gunstore owners! FL
