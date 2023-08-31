Have you ever thought about the way you handle things? Some people have a couple of things thrown them at once and they melt under pressure. Others seem to take those same situations and throw them in the mix, juggle them with the rest of life’s issues and carry on.
Have you have sat back and thought what makes one person seemingly stronger or ready to attack problems than the next? I listened to a motivational podcast this week that said, they had training.
They weren’t afraid of the tough times the day could bring, and often times it was because they faced more difficult times in their past than one could imagine. Those hard times, prepared them for today, but mostly because they had a mind set that nothing was going to take them down. Nothing was going to stop them.
Whether it is faith in God, belief in ourselves, knowing our own strengths (and in turn our weaknesses too) we can’t let things get us down. We’ve got to just chip away at them, one thing at a time. Sometimes we can’t win the war without losing a battle or two along the way.
I’ve been so focused on the local scene of politics and wrong doings that I haven’t taken the time to visit about national issues with you in sometime. Over the weekend I watched a documentary on Netflix about Donald Trump, which of course triggered the AI and Trump documentaries now fill my suggested watches.
I was surprised how very kind they were to him during the first portion of the video. They talked him up about his time growing into a business man, into a father and a husband. It was a rather complimentary documentary for the first hour. Then they made their way, rightfully so to some of his tough times, business failures, financial woes with inflation, stock market crashes, investment foreclosures, and meanwhile personal struggles of balancing a successful work and home life.
While watching the period of the documentary that covered the Taj Mahal I laughed a great deal, because we have spent a great time discussing that single project and its failure within our office. Its easy to look back at something years later and recall the demise that seemed to occur overnight. The documentary did a great job at slowing the failure down and showing how it took years for it’s shortcomings to truly surface.
My favorite part of the coverage was the snapshots over the years with many of his toughest critics of today. The Clinton’s at one of his weddings among them. I’m sure some who have seen it will disagree with me, but I personally felt that the producers did a great job balancing out the good with the bad. They didn’t make him the hero or the villain. They covered his life’s highs and lows from his brother’s deadly struggle with alcoholism, his personal struggle with attention seeking behavior and being a workaholic who wouldn’t accept failure no matter how many times it knocked at his door.
After watching the multiple hour documentary I realized it is that same attitude that many Americans posses and is likely the biggest connection so many have with him.
Failed business ventures? Heck, I’ve seen at least three of those within our community this past quarter. Who of us in the business community, hasn’t had an idea of some sort, that failed? I sure have, more than once.
Failed marriages? Have a couple of those myself. Does it make me a failure? No. Does it make me imperfect? Sure, but as hard as I try, I will never be perfect. None of us are.
Mug shot? I personally don’t have one, but I know lots of successful people who have had them and for a variety of “crimes.” It clearly doesn’t keep people from running businesses, becoming police officers or elected officials or doing great things. I’ve even said that a mug shot in Sierra County makes one more relatable.
I think that’s why Trump’s numbers continue to rise regardless the amount of mud (deserved or not) that is thrown at him. The American people can relate to him. They see where he has failed, but gotten back up, dusted himself off and got back to work. They can connect with him more than they can any of the other guys or gals in a suit. He doesn’t try to woe the public with fancy words. I know so many will say that he is a horrible speaker, but having seen him speak in person, he actually has a talent and does a great job at connecting with the crowd. Having also sat in and listened to Ben Carson, who literally put McKenzie to sleep while we were in the Whitehouse, connecting with the listener is key!
I do not think the American people connect with someone whose family seemingly benefits from the elected position of one person in the family. I actually think that it lights a fire under most voters, and non-voters for that matter, when we hear stories of big bank deposits, and off-shore accounts. The average American can’t connect to that as they struggle to buy groceries, keep the mortgage or rent payment on-time, and fuel in the vehicle so they can make it to work to earn the dollar that makes it all possible.
I’ve heard from countless people over the past few months that times were better under Trump’s administration. He was an intimidating leader among the world, who may have sounded like a narcissist in the news clips, but clearly scared and spoke a language the other leaders in our world understood. Prices were lower (in part because we hadn’t printed money to spur the economy during COVID and then realized the economy was doing too good, so we needed to raise interest rates to “slow things down” which has in turn hurt America more than had things been left alone.)
The thing that truly baffles me though is how long will it take those who continue to taint his name and image to realize that he turns every stone thrown into a polished rock and sells it like a diamond? His name is spoken more than any other on the news daily. His support continues to rise and I venture to say he will be on the ballot as the republican nominee for President! If the democrats want to beat him they better have someone who can form a sentence and talk about something other than ice cream, or at best some dang good vote counters.
Do I support Trump, you ask. I support a lot he stands for. I do not agree with everything he says or does, but I don’t expect to. That’s an unrealistic expectation for anyone in any leadership position. What I do support is a great America, unity within our country that probably hasn’t been seen since 9.11.
I realize that was a long way to say, if you have Netflix, go watch the Trump documentary and let me know what you think. If you find the quote that both Bill Clinton and Donald Trump used in their campaign, you’ll see how funny it truly is that the democrats hate Trump, yet still love ‘ol Bill!
-0-
I saved room for quotes this week after receiving a complaint that they weren’t in last week’s issue.
“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.” Albert Einstein.
“Never judge people by the car they drive or the house they live in. It’s more about the horse they ride.” Unknown.
“Don’t tell people what you’re going to do, or what kind of person you are. Just show them.” Gayle Lemmon.
Have a great week friends. FL
