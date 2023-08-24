I recently visited with you how little we think about what it takes for someone else to do their job. It's hard to imagine the steps someone must go through to complete their task. We are quick to imagine that everyone’s life is easy, and it's our job that makes life miserable, though everyone of us consider “work” the worst four-letter word, at times.
For six years now, Jim, our sports-school reporter, has worked with principals and secretaries to get the list of students from the schools so he can have a resource to verify the spelling of kids names are correct when we publish them and that we don’t mislabel a classman. Heaven forbid we call a senior a freshman or misspell Sara to Sarah, etc. We take pride in our work and want to give accurate information and this list, for the past six years has never left Jim’s computer/desk. In fact I couldn’t tell you where it is, and if you’ve ever seen the stacks of paper on his desk, I wouldn’t even know where to begin to look.
This year, for some unknown reason, Jim was met with resistance when he asked for the list. He was told he needed to talk to the principal of the High/Middle Schools, who ironically, supplied the list last year for the middle school when he oversaw that facility alone. Then he was told he needed to speak with Shara Montoya. “Weird, the Human Resource director needed to be involved in this,” I thought. He explained that it was a resource at every turn, but it wasn’t until I started receiving phone calls, text messages and a Facebook message asking why we wanted such a list, that I really started asking questions.
One of the individuals sent a screenshot of the text that was sent to parents telling them of our request (but not the supporting reason) and if they wanted to opt-out they could do so in the office. A little leading, I thought.
The callers were as mad as I was when I read the message sent by the school. They didn’t understand why we would want the list and asked if we “were going to publish it,” or “what were we using it for.” Not the case at all, and once I explained it to them they understood and ironically each of them said in some form, “this must have been sent because you have been on the superintendent’s case.”
I quickly called Jim and for the first time ever I told him what he would do; he would rescind his annual request for the list. “We’ll just call the secretaries everytime you have a question about a name. It will annoy them, but apparently that’s what someone wants.”
As I calmed myself down, I kept asking where this came from, Nicole Burgin was the superintendent last year when we got the list; Bastine was the mid-school principal, he even emailed the list. “Aww, its got to be Shara,” I realized, but again, why is the HR director getting involved in administrative decisions unless she’s the assistant super. Nope, not listed as such. Asked Jim, not approved in open session by the school board. So now I’m left to wonder if the super is shaving off some of her duties to Shara, which goes back to my first paragraph of this week’s column, and could very well be. If that’s the case, why wouldn’t Nicole say such, why wouldn’t it even be mentioned in a board meeting. Questions left for another day.
The biggest concern I have over a rush of parents going to school to “opt-out” is will their kid’s name be able to be supplied for honor roll lists, club activities, etc. or will this “opt-out” form make it so we never know who the kid in the back, third from left, is. I thought there was already a media release/opt-out form given with the initial packet at the start of school each year. Why wouldn’t that cover such things, including the subsequent use of that information on the school’s social media platform and website. Why create a special form for this? And I don’t want the already busy secretaries to have yet one more thing to do deal with and keep track of because we are trying to do our job and support and promote positiveness within our schools!
No one knows what Jim does to provide the best coverage for all of our kids anywhere in this state. He gives of his own money, his own time and has worn himself inches away from the hospital covering these kids. He doesn’t spend time with his own kids and grandkids because it would take away from what he does for “our kids.” He’s had his finger prints done, and a background check at his own expense so the school knew he was “clear” and “good” to go to be around the students.
The request for the list only surfaced this year because someone’s malice against me, and Jim is caught in the crossfire. Parents didn’t know of the previous requests, but they knew we got their kid’s names right, no matter how it was spelled! It was a resource guide used in our office, like the 100’s of other documents we have.
I know Jim’s heart is broken because of the hurdle put in place by someone who doesn’t understand what it takes to do his job, but it won’t stop him from doing his job because he loves the kids as though they were his own. Ironically, it won’t even stop him from covering that person’s kid in sports, well I guess it would if she opts-out. I don’t want to make this personal.
I don’t want to stoop to their level. We have a job, and we will do it, regardless of the challenges ahead, but if we get a name wrong here and there, now you know why, and who to call.
No room for quotes this week, Just one request, don’t be a crappy person. Have a great week friends. FL
