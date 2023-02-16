A new event called Damsite Day will be coming to the beloved Damsite Historic District, 55 Damsite Road, on Feb. 18. This event will bring three separate activities together for a full day of fun and excitement from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with the first ever Casita Art Crawl. A total of 20 artists and craftspeople will fill our historic hotel and select casitas for a day of great art. Geronimo Springs Museum will be on hand to provide food for purchase. The Casita Crawl happens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At high noon, our annual Polar Bear Plunge Party happens at the Damsite Marina. Even if you don't take the jump into the Butte's frigid waters, watching these brave souls is inspiring!
In the evening, beginning at 5:00 come see the Damsite as you have never seen it before as we Light Up The Site with luminarias, bonfires and special lighting. Take a tour of one of our historic buildings, listen to live music, stroll the grounds, and enjoy the evening.
This is a totally free, family friendly event. We hope you will join us!
