I don't know if it's possible, but if it is I wish you would reconsider the 250% increase in cost for copies at the Truth or Consequences Public Library.
We all know how difficult it is to access many services in our town. This is especially true for copying services.
My personal opinion is that the library exists as a public service and we should be particularly cognizant of the high percentage of seniors and those living under the poverty level in Sierra County. I think an increase to 15 cents a copy would be more reasonable, or at the least to offer a discount for seniors.
As it is now an increase to 25 cents is going to severely impact my own ability to access copying services.
s/Peter Lawton
T-or- C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.