Williamsburg, NM (87901)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.