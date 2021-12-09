–GUEST EDITORIAL–
Recent studies indicate that within a decade, the world may face a massive shortfall of what's arguably the most critical metal for modern life and the global economy: copper.
Copper supports daily life as the most abundant, cost-effective, and efficient form of electrical conductivity. Modern uses continue to expand from essential wires and pipes to electric vehicle batteries and wind turbines. As a result, copper is vital for advancing clean energy and renewable technologies.
A declining global copper reserve increases the challenge of the worldwide fight against climate change. Therefore, rebuilding and opening the New Mexico Copper Flat Mine in Sierra County will play an essential role in this effort. Still, it requires long-term vision, commitment and patience.
Accordingly, the New Mexico Copper Corporation (NMCC) continues to update our plan for successful operations to start soon. The local benefits include providing good jobs with good wages for a 250-person workforce. The economic impact will help net an additional 1,000 ancillary jobs, pumping millions of dollars into the local economy and tens of millions more in taxes and fees to the State of New Mexico.
Our effort to restart the Copper Flat Mine in Sierra County remains steadfast. More than $65 million has already been invested toward start-up, legal and environmental questions. In addition, tens of millions are budgeted to build the physical plant infrastructure.
In the western United States, a typical rule of thumb to mining is ten years or more for the many environmental reviews, impact studies, and legal challenges. Along with public input, the process is typically expensive and time-consuming but necessary for all the right reasons.
At the federal level, the US Bureau of Land Management completed a seven-year environmental review of the proposed mine and issued environmental clearance to proceed with the Company's proposed operation. Additionally, per the Clean Water Act, the US Army Corps of Engineers has authorized NMCC to operate under the Nationwide Permit 44 for mining.
Multiple New Mexico state permits have been received. We are currently working on completing the requirements for a state mining permit. In addition, we have prepared a reclamation plan and cost estimate. We are now working on completing a financial guarantee for reclamation of the property after mining. Receipt of these permit approvals moves Copper Flat Mine closer to full operational status.
The State of New Mexico's Third District Court ruling invalidated the majority of the water rights the Company planned to use to operate the mine. However, we remain dedicated to securing the necessary water rights and adhering to best management practices to limit water use and ensure the environmental protection of the area's water.
We've studied the environmental impacts and designed our facilities to mitigate those effects. For example, our plans include engineering best practices by using state-of-the-art liners to eliminate contact with groundwater. In addition, dust suppression, collection, and monitoring to protect air quality are top priorities.
The NMCC is a strictly regulated business competing globally with others in countries like China, where there is little to no oversight. However, our responsible mining practices will coincide with established laws, rigorous regulations, and transparent business practices.
Sierra County has a rich mining history, and we remain committed to the Copper Flat Mine project. With the help and support of the local community and New Mexico's political leadership, we are closer to attaining this goal. We are excited to continue our progress in 2022 and look forward to sharing more positive developments in the days, weeks, and years to come.
Wishing all the best to you for the upcoming holidays and the New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.