I am writing to thank all the heroes of our recent presidential election. A successful election requires careful planning and work ahead of the date for the first votes. The employees at the Sierra County Clerk’s office did a spectacular job of pulling it off.
Beyond that there were many volunteers from both parties who braved the pandemic so Election Day could be successful. Thank you all! Without you our Democracy would fail.
s/Laura Van Dyne
Truth Or Consequences, NM
