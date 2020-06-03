First, I would like to say thank you to Sheriff Glenn Hamilton. It’s encouraging when an elected official can plan ahead and prepare for worse case scenarios. Having observed Sheriff Hamilton’s actions for several years, I have every confidence that he follows the proper procedure in fulfilling his duties.
Secondly, I would question the obvious hypocrisy of other elected officials who would support rallies in contradiction of the orders of the governor and then question the sheriff’s actions. If the COVID-19 virus hits Sierra County as hard as it has in other places, the sheriff’s office will not be immune. If multiple officers are out sick, it would be an excellent idea to have people ready to stand in, at least for the office work. This area has a lot of retired law enforcement folks who could readily take on fieldwork. I am sure the sheriff would properly “vet” them.
I would be honored to assist Sheriff Glenn Hamilton in any way I could.
s/Bill Sallee
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.