Several recent letters and columns prompted my response: I emailed Mr. Noel – begging him in the nicest possible way to please allow us to live and do all we can to protect ourselves during Pandemic. I’ve noticed his hypothetical “side” a couple times but taking sides on this seems to assume the possibility that COVID-19 could be a hoax. Facts and figures show the effectiveness globally of masks and social distancing – and the results of not using them.
We have no COVID-19 leadership out of Washington. People have lost trust and are afraid because of all the lying and fudging (and the millions of unnecessary deaths from lackadaisical handling of this tragedy by our government.) Mr. Noel strangely fails to include the Trump and Co. bad examples of refusing to wear a mask or social distance in his public activities, having large groups to gather for election, etc. and not requiring people to follow Health Dept. protocols – with the consequences of breakouts of COVID-19 infections and deaths. This is happening too many times to be coincidental.
We are free to have our opinions (even though he claims it is factual, I don’t see many agreeing with him) – but not in presenting this in a regular weekly column about health during Pandemic crisis. Sorry, but it seems unhealthy, confused and not making sense.
What or who is he referring to in four or five times of repeating his fear or mistrust of The Mob?
Consensus (and independent reliable media such as Democracy Now with Amy Goodman and documented reports) is that COVID-19 surges where people won’t wear masks and distance themselves. U.S. is not doing as well as most other countries – we have more cases, and we are getting the predicted outbreaks from people returning to work and all.
We must keep trying to stay safe and aware that things could get worse. New Mexico is and has been doing better than other states. Our governor has been handling a lot of tough problems better than anyone I’ve seen up there and many believe it is because of her brave actions that we are faring this well. Coronavirus is not a political issue or conspiracy theory, so I can’t see blocking effective techniques to save lives because the officials are not in your preferred party.
s/Linda Rakestraw
2028 Cottonwood Ln.
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.