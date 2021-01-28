Are you concerned about the new cameras in town? Well let's talk about surveillance. By now, most of you have had a “smart” electric meter installed on your home. These meters collect data on your activities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Smart meters are surveillance devices, which violate federal and state wire tapping laws. They record and store databases of private and personal activities and behaviors, without your consent or knowledge. Don’t believe me?
Search “smart meters & surveillance” online and watch any number of videos or articles about this electronic “Surveillance” device. Watch the free documentary “Take Back Your Power”. Our community didn’t come out against these meters simply due to the dangerous health effects they cause.
Get informed and protect your rights.
s/Susie Crow
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.