We represent a growing group of local business owners who are concerned about the future of our county and its businesses. We think that you can do more to help our local economy reopen.
New Mexico’s new red-to-green system provides clear criteria for doing so. We must:
1. Reduce our positivity rate (more negative tests). To accomplish this, we must increase the number of people who get tested per week, which will reduce our positivity rate, allowing us to reopen sooner.
2. Reduce our incidence rate (fewer cases). We must slow the community-spread rate through widespread mask use, social distancing, a prohibition on indoor gatherings, and isolating individuals who are contagious.
Here are some ideas we urge each of you to consider if you haven’t already:
PUBLIC POLICY
•Sierra Vista Hospital must continue offering free COVID testing, and plan for expanding testing capacity and speeding up the delivery of results.
•The city, county, and school system should require all employees, even those working from home, to get tested regularly.
PUBLIC STATEMENTS
Local leaders should make frequent, repeated use of social media, radio, utility bill messages, and newspaper to:
•Encourage every single worker in the community to get tested regularly.
•Promote free testing at the hospital and DOH.
•Discourage all large gatherings.
•Remind residents to stay home if they feel sick.
•Provide information about resources to help the unemployed and under-employed, business owners, and folks who are struggling with childcare or food.
•Remind managers of essential businesses to require COVID-safe practices in the workplace.
•Communicate what specific measures local agencies are utilizing to help stop the spread of the virus.
COLLABORATION
Local officials should work with the business and nonprofit communities to improve our numbers so we can reopen by:
•Personally reaching out to large employers to encourage managers to take actions to slow the spread of the virus.
•Encouraging and assisting essential business to get COVID-Safe certified, which has specific business reopening benefits.
•Encouraging and assisting business owners and managers to apply for the various state, federal, and private grants available.
•Coordinating or promoting widespread mask distribution, whether by providing free masks for all, or promoting a HSHS Tiger fundraiser for branded masks, etc.
ENFORCEMENT
Local officials should help our businesses reopen by enforcing the public health order. Law enforcement officials could begin by:
•Contacting organizers prior to pre-announced gatherings, fundraisers, events, etc.
•Providing friendly reminders to residents and visitors that a mask-in-public order is in effect.
•Coordinating with business owners and houses of worship to visit and ensure occupancy and mask requirements are being adhered to.
•Leveraging state agencies to issue warnings and fines to any business or organization that repeatedly refuses to help our community reopen by violating the public health order.
LEADING BY EXAMPLE
Local officials can help us reopen sooner by setting an example, including:
•Appearing in public consistently wearing face coverings.
•Requiring staff to telecommute if feasible.
•Requiring all staff to consistently wear cloth face coverings when around others.
•Screening employees for symptoms before they are permitted to enter the workplace.
•Conducting meetings over the internet when possible.
However imperfect, the state’s “red to green” program provides a roadmap for our community to reopen economic activity. Public officials can play a more active, direct role in hastening the reopening, and we urge you to do so.
Sincerely,
s/John Masterson
john@torc.beer@gmail.com
Truth or Consequences Brewing Company
s/Jake Foerstner
Riverbend Hot Springs
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.