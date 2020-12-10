One of the lesser-known drugs of abuse is Xanax. In today’s society, most of the attention has been placed on opioid, methamphetamine, and alcohol addiction. Unfortunately, not a lot of attention has been placed on other, major drugs of abuse, especially Xanax.
Xanax is an anti-anxiety medication that is part of a class of drugs known as benzodiazepines. These types of medications are mild to moderate tranquilizers and they exist in the medicine cabinets of many families across the country. Abusing this drug has become popular among the younger generation. Slang like “eating bars” or “getting xanned out” are popular phrases that has even made its way into some current hip hop music. Either way you look at it, it’s very troubling.
The community needs to be very aware of this problem so we can start to try and take control of it. Xanax is extremely easy to get these days. Doctors are under a lot of scrutiny for writing prescriptions for opioids, but not so much for Xanax. Not only is Xanax dangerous if taken in high doses, but it also acts as an entry point into the deadly world of addiction.
As COVID-19 has taken a lot of attention off of the drug crisis, in my opinion, it’s time to refocus and get our kids off drugs. It will make for a much safer community for everyone.
For more information, go to: https://www.narconon-colorado.org/blog/xanax-how-the-younger-generation-got-hooked-on-bars.html
Best,
s/Jason Good
Ft. Collins, CO
