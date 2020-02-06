Dear citizens of Truth or Consequences, thank you for allowing me to serve as a City Commissioner in position 2 for the past four years. It has truly been a rewarding experience that I will always cherish.
I decided not to run again because of mine and my wife’s desire to travel while we are still young enough to enjoy the experience. I also wanted to feel comfortable that there were good candidates participating in the upcoming election that share my concerns for the community and will work hard to improve the city. For this reason, I hope you will consider Randall Aragon as a strong choice for the future.
When Mr. Aragon first came to town as the new Chief of Police, we met to discuss projects he could undertake which would make an immediate impact in our community. I asked Mr. Aragon for assistance to deal humanely with the homeless and transient population that seemed ever present at the north end of town. Mr. Aragon called together the ministerial alliance to gather their support and took steps to reduce the numbers of transients by informing them of resources they could use and assistance they may receive other than on the street corner. I think you will agree the numbers of transients has decreased; a trend that I hope continues.
I asked Mr. Aragon with assistance with the administration of the animal shelter. He was successful in developing a corps of volunteers, new protocols for the shelter, and made a positive difference on how the animals were treated.
Mr. Aragon initiated a weekly radio program to keep our citizens informed of community happenings, is active in several community groups and is engaged in a positive way with the citizens in this community.
As a commissioner, I believe Mr. Aragon will continue with his community and civic pride by being active, taking on tasks, and doing his homework in preparation for the meetings.
On a final note, I attended the community forum last week. There were several good candidates taking part, and I am excited for our future. There are several strong candidates for the Commissioner 2 position, but only two participated in the forum. I believe Mr. Aragon answered the questions well, had a vision for the future, and has the best experience to serve as commissioner.
Thank you again for allowing me to serve.
s/Rolf Hechler
Commissioner,
City of Truth or Consequences
P.O. Box 4134
T-or-C, NM
(Paid Political Endorsement)
