All candidates in the recent (T-or-C) election were requested to have at least one city commission meeting at night. We pay our commissioners each month and I could be wrong, but I believe the rate is $250 per meeting at present.
There is inordinate resistance by Mayor Whitehead to having meetings at night. She has come out against these on more than one occasion, stating, essentially the team won’t be as “fresh” as they would be in the morning, that overtime will need to be paid, etc. She claims only those with extreme views will come to be heard and they do not deserve this, as they are a hard-core minority of complainants which the commission must listen to.
We pay the commissioners: they need to hear from us. There are no communications set up to contact residents as a group – not on their low-quality, primitive website nor at current meetings and polling by mail is inaccurate (changed addresses) and expensive, a trial to sort through and accurately report.
I understand Mr. Aragon has introduced the idea of taking a T-or-C poll on conducting one meeting at night each month via the electric bill in August. If you believe this is a good way to “do business” with them, go for it.
Please return the meeting poll, your bill, and return the card, marking clearly that you do want nighttime meetings. Sadly, Ms. Whitehead will need to bear the inconvenience of being less than fresh and make an effort to Do Her Job. Day workers are entitled to show up and (OMG!) speak. (In truth, I believe the commission would much prefer to disallow citizens to take part at all, preferring executive [closed] sessions.)
We have been presented with many “done deals” lately. We daily sink deeper into debt as unearned utility income is freely lavished on seemingly random projects. It’s anyone’s guess as to a Master Plan. Please reply to the survey! Let’s have our say or settle down, shut up and take it in the wallet – kind of like now.
s/Carol Borsello
T-or-C, NM
